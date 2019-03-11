Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa flies home into a storm

by ZimLive
1 min ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa was forced to abandon his trip to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday after coming under pressure at home over the government's apparent lack of preparedness to deal with the aftermath of Cyclone Idai.

At least 65 people are confirmed dead, and over 150 missing in Zimbabwe after the cyclone swept inland from Mozambique's coast, causing massive destruction in that country, parts of Malawi and most of eastern Zimbabwe.

Mnangagwa has been criticised for flying off to Abu Dhabi on Saturday where he was seeking a financial bailout in the full knowledge that a cyclone was about to hit.

"HE President Mnangagwa has shortened his visit to the UAE to make sure he is involved directly with the national response by way of relief to victims of cyclone Idai. President has also incorporated in his schedule a plea for assistance for the cyclone victims," the Ministry of Information said on Twitter.

Jonathan Moyo, who was a minister in the government of ousted former leader Robert Mugabe, said on Twitter: "He should not have gone in the first place. As he was flying out, the cyclone was flying in. It's better to shorten his luxury trip than to shorten the lives of citizens, which he has vowed to do!"

Political commentator Alex Magaisa blasted: "Cyclone warnings were given well in advance. Mitigation measures should have been taken. But they won't take responsibility.

"What was Mnangagwa thinking as he got on the luxury jet to the UAE, knowing he was leaving stranded and desperate citizens in Manicaland? Wasn't he aware? Did he have to go to the Middle East to realise the magnitude of the disaster and that as the nation's leader he had to be home?"

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who was Acting President in Mnangagwa's absence, issued a statement on Saturday night saying he wished to "assure the affected families and fellow Zimbabweans that the government is working round the clock to manage the unfolding disaster."

Jacob Mafume, the Movement for Democratic Change spokesman, said a "serious humanitarian crisis (is) unfolding" in eastern Zimbabwe's districts.

"We need state intervention on a massive scale to avoid biblical disaster," he said.

Chimanimani East MP Joshua Sacco said he had confirmed 65 deaths, adding that rescue efforts were being hampered by damaged bridges and roads.

Cyclone Idai has affected more than 1.5 million people in the three southern African countries, according to the United Nations.

The cyclone battered central Mozambique on Friday killing at least 19 people there and cutting off more than half a million in Beira, one of the country's largest cities.

Hardest hit is the central port city of Beira where the airport is closed, electricity is out and many homes have been destroyed.

Homes, schools, businesses, hospitals and police stations have been destroyed by the cyclone. Thousands were marooned by the heavy flooding and, only caring for their lives, abandoned their possessions to seek safety on higher ground.

Local officials in Mozambique said that heavy rains earlier in the week, before the cyclone struck, had already claimed another 66 lives, injured scores and displaced 17,000 people.

Heavy downpours in neighbouring Malawi have affected almost a million people and claimed 56 lives there, according to the latest government toll.

The storm hit Beira late Thursday and moved westward into Zimbabwe and Malawi, affecting thousands more, particularly in eastern areas bordering Mozambique.

In Zimbabwe, at least 31 people have died from the floods so far, according to the government. The deaths are mainly in Chimanimani, a mountainous area along the eastern border with Mozambique that is popular with tourists. No tourist deaths were recorded, said government spokesman Nick Mangwana.

Roads and bridges were swept away, slowing rescue efforts by the military, government agencies and non-governmental organisations, he said.

Mangwana tried to reach Chimanimani by road on Sunday, but access was impassable after the tarred road got so saturated a bus sunk its wheels, blocking the road. Elsewhere, journalists reported fallen huge trees and boulders from mountain mudslides from blocking roads.

Local officials said a helicopter provided by the military was failing to access marooned villagers due to mist and strong winds, severely limiting the rescue effort.

Source - ZimLive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa invited to anti-sanctions march

13 mins ago | 51 Views

Road network badly damaged by cyclone

14 mins ago | 44 Views

Mnangagwa cuts short his trip to UAE

21 mins ago | 76 Views

Mudzuri takes aim at Chamisa

24 mins ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe in the hands of dedicated patriots

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Gulewankulu leader jailed

1 hr ago | 360 Views

Only a fool thinks Zimbabwe sanctions are targeted

5 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Hordes apply for Zacc posts

5 hrs ago | 1149 Views

Milestone in Harare-Bulawayo dualisation

5 hrs ago | 4385 Views

Chihuri challenges Zesa debt lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 1577 Views

Zimbabwe losing $100 million annually importing wheat

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

Ex-top cop in messy divorce

6 hrs ago | 3138 Views

Zimbabwe struggles despite huge forex inflows

6 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Zimbabwe: A land of squandered potential

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's 'brief' visit

6 hrs ago | 2967 Views

Why prophets are misunderstood

6 hrs ago | 445 Views

145 school girls in daring protest

6 hrs ago | 923 Views

Shocking rot at Zimbabwe hospitals

6 hrs ago | 555 Views

Taxi driver's killer jailed

6 hrs ago | 228 Views

2 Zimbabweans arrested in SA over explosives

6 hrs ago | 288 Views

Thomas Mapfumo breathes fire

6 hrs ago | 768 Views

Dembare, Chicken Inn player wrangle rages

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zanu-PF sends SOS for cyclone victims

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 31, several displaced

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

Amakhosi product breaks new ground in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 221 Views

TelOne gears up for privatisation

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate surges to 59,4% in February

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Forex shortages hit Zimbabwe's payment systems

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

Thomas Mapfumo's legacy under threat

6 hrs ago | 280 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

6 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in fierce tug-of-war for land with church group

6 hrs ago | 413 Views

UBH to offer free eye surgeries

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Xibalene remains an eternal identity for the Shangani people

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Ex-Chikwata striker bemoans low standards

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

Govt seeks to increase Science teachers

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Hollywood actress speaks on Zimbabwean identity

6 hrs ago | 312 Views

Boarding schools increase fees to $1 000 per term

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Tendai Biti MDC election eligibility still uncertain

6 hrs ago | 528 Views

Man clobbers wife, sister with hammer, spears them to death

6 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa stitches strategic deals in UAE

7 hrs ago | 205 Views

Internet key to economic development

7 hrs ago | 30 Views

Marriot International set to change the face of Victoria Falls

7 hrs ago | 267 Views

Cracks have widened within MDC provincial structures

7 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa should have cancelled the Abu Dhabi trip

18 hrs ago | 3422 Views

Unfit and untrustworthy Ncube! God have mercy on MDC

18 hrs ago | 3019 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's Save Our Hospitals initiative good idea but he is offside

18 hrs ago | 1300 Views

The only commandment with a promise

19 hrs ago | 875 Views

Vaka CEO Message on the 10th Anniversary

19 hrs ago | 867 Views

We need toll-free numbers for essential services

19 hrs ago | 300 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days