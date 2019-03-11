Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fuel prices up by 8 cents

by Staff reporter
57 secs ago | Views
Retailers have hiked petrol and diesel prices by up to 8 cents per litre, adding to the burden of consumers dealing with record prices and amid rising political pressure on the Emmerson Mnangagwa-led government.

The marginal increase comes just two months after government more than doubled the cost of petrol to $3,31 a litre and diesel to $3,11 a litre, sparking violent protests.

A survey by the Daily News on Sunday in Harare showed the price of petrol was hiked to $3,37 a litre, while diesel was raised to $3,19 a litre

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) communications officer Gladman Njanji said the increase has been necessitated by a recent revision in excise duty. At the beginning of the month, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) hiked customs and excise duty by threefold after government gazetted Statutory Instrument 32 of 2019, which legalised RTGS dollars as legal tender.

"These figures take into account the revised excise duty and represent maximum Freight on Board (FOB) prices.

"Operators may however, sell at the prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages," Njanji said.

With effect from March 11, Zera recommended a fuel maximum pump price of $3,19 and $3,37 per litre for diesel and petrol respectively.

The authority also recommended that with effect from Monday, fuel retailers can charge up to $3.20 for diesel and $3.38 for fuel.

The increase comes at a time when the fuel crisis still persists, with fuel queues having resurfaced in most parts of the country.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Egodini Mall project stalls

27 secs ago | 2 Views

Mthuli Ncube wages war against surging inflation

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa flies home into a storm

3 hrs ago | 3763 Views

Chamisa invited to anti-sanctions march

3 hrs ago | 2442 Views

Road network badly damaged by cyclone

3 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Mnangagwa cuts short his trip to UAE

3 hrs ago | 800 Views

Mudzuri takes aim at Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Zimbabwe in the hands of dedicated patriots

4 hrs ago | 670 Views

Gulewankulu leader jailed

4 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Only a fool thinks Zimbabwe sanctions are targeted

8 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Hordes apply for Zacc posts

8 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Milestone in Harare-Bulawayo dualisation

8 hrs ago | 6213 Views

Chihuri challenges Zesa debt lawsuit

9 hrs ago | 1933 Views

Zimbabwe losing $100 million annually importing wheat

9 hrs ago | 493 Views

Ex-top cop in messy divorce

9 hrs ago | 3749 Views

Zimbabwe struggles despite huge forex inflows

9 hrs ago | 1964 Views

Zimbabwe: A land of squandered potential

9 hrs ago | 308 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's 'brief' visit

9 hrs ago | 3548 Views

Why prophets are misunderstood

9 hrs ago | 590 Views

145 school girls in daring protest

9 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Shocking rot at Zimbabwe hospitals

9 hrs ago | 687 Views

Taxi driver's killer jailed

9 hrs ago | 283 Views

2 Zimbabweans arrested in SA over explosives

9 hrs ago | 362 Views

Thomas Mapfumo breathes fire

9 hrs ago | 986 Views

Dembare, Chicken Inn player wrangle rages

9 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zanu-PF sends SOS for cyclone victims

9 hrs ago | 199 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 31, several displaced

9 hrs ago | 315 Views

Amakhosi product breaks new ground in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 313 Views

TelOne gears up for privatisation

9 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate surges to 59,4% in February

9 hrs ago | 130 Views

Forex shortages hit Zimbabwe's payment systems

9 hrs ago | 306 Views

Thomas Mapfumo's legacy under threat

9 hrs ago | 351 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

9 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in fierce tug-of-war for land with church group

9 hrs ago | 877 Views

UBH to offer free eye surgeries

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Xibalene remains an eternal identity for the Shangani people

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Ex-Chikwata striker bemoans low standards

9 hrs ago | 181 Views

Govt seeks to increase Science teachers

9 hrs ago | 162 Views

Hollywood actress speaks on Zimbabwean identity

9 hrs ago | 445 Views

Boarding schools increase fees to $1 000 per term

9 hrs ago | 350 Views

Tendai Biti MDC election eligibility still uncertain

10 hrs ago | 894 Views

Man clobbers wife, sister with hammer, spears them to death

10 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa stitches strategic deals in UAE

10 hrs ago | 266 Views

Internet key to economic development

10 hrs ago | 37 Views

Marriot International set to change the face of Victoria Falls

10 hrs ago | 575 Views

Cracks have widened within MDC provincial structures

10 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mnangagwa should have cancelled the Abu Dhabi trip

21 hrs ago | 3487 Views

Unfit and untrustworthy Ncube! God have mercy on MDC

21 hrs ago | 3084 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's Save Our Hospitals initiative good idea but he is offside

21 hrs ago | 1373 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days