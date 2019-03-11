Govt deploys psychologist to 'haunted' Bulawayo school

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government has deployed a psychologist to provide counselling services to science teachers at Mandwandwe High School in Bulawayo who are reportedly refusing to use the school's science laboratory, claiming it was haunted.The laboratory was abandoned in March 2016 after a science teacher, Trust Dube, died after allegedly inhaling poisonous fumes inside the facility.Primary and Secondary Education minister Paul Mavima told Parliament a fortnight ago that government had taken all the necessary steps to sanitise the situation and ensure that the facility was put to good use.