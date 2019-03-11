Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Joshua Nkomo family fumes over 'delayed' Harare statue

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The family of the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo has described government as a dead donkey accusing it of delaying the erection of a statue in the capital honouring the former liberation struggle stalwart.

The Joshua Nkomo Cultural Movement (JNCM) appealed to the Government to erect a statue of Father Zimbabwe, the late Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo, in Harare.

JNCM chairperson and son to Dr Nkomo, Mr Sibangilizwe Nkomo, said the organisation and family understand that the statue had already been carved.

The National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ) in 2014 revealed that Government was working on erecting Dr Nkomo's statue in the capital.

In December 2013, the Government unveiled Dr Nkomo's statue in Bulawayo.

Mr Nkomo said it was his hope that their request would be acted upon.

"We also requested Government to erect a statue in the capital. We understand the statue is available," said Mr Nkomo.

Dr Nkomo would have turned 100 years in 2017 having been born in 1917.

More to follow...

Source - DailyNews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Artisanal miners wreak havoc at Mazowe mine

31 mins ago | 58 Views

Delta Corporation operating at full capacity

35 mins ago | 137 Views

Andy Muridzo promises new album

37 mins ago | 36 Views

Kasukuwere warning ruffles Zanu-PF

40 mins ago | 610 Views

Fresh turmoil looms in Zanu-PF, as war vets demand clean up at party HQ

41 mins ago | 351 Views

Residents plot to petition Parly over baboon menace

42 mins ago | 106 Views

Zimbabwe NGO challenges suspension

42 mins ago | 78 Views

MDC Midlands in power-sharing deal

43 mins ago | 152 Views

Ex-prosecutor boss seeks Ziyambi intervention

43 mins ago | 119 Views

Price stability key to economic recovery

43 mins ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe land audits fail to resolve disputes

44 mins ago | 42 Views

Lack of IDs fuels child trafficking from Zimbabwe

44 mins ago | 36 Views

'Starving villagers' skin neighbour's cow

47 mins ago | 76 Views

Time's up

47 mins ago | 65 Views

Situation in Zimbabwe hospitals a damning indictment on government

47 mins ago | 32 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Marondera residents

48 mins ago | 51 Views

EFF in door-to-door campaign for Bulawayo's ward 28 by-election

48 mins ago | 78 Views

Chamisa turns to rebels, as fight for MDC leadership hits the home stretch

49 mins ago | 322 Views

Dembare call off Malawi tour

49 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimra taken to court over forex duty

50 mins ago | 96 Views

Man kills friend over cigarettes

50 mins ago | 40 Views

Only 100 Warriors v Congo tickets for Bulawayo fans

51 mins ago | 49 Views

Nurse beats up patient

51 mins ago | 130 Views

Woman sues Minister for botched operation

52 mins ago | 45 Views

Zanu-PF mourns Cyclone Idai victims

52 mins ago | 29 Views

Bosso falls to Wankie

53 mins ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa returns to be with people

53 mins ago | 39 Views

Zera to beat SADC lightbulbs deadline

54 mins ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa impressed by UAE rise

54 mins ago | 96 Views

Cyclone Idai to subside

54 mins ago | 303 Views

We cannot blame Nelson Chamisa without blaming all of us

56 mins ago | 196 Views

82 dead as cyclone toll doubles in Zimbabwe, more feared dead

56 mins ago | 376 Views

Chombo goes to Supreme Court

57 mins ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF shadow MP comes to the rescue of Harare Hospital

58 mins ago | 118 Views

'More Zimbabweans in exile under Mnangagwa than there were during Mugabe's rule'

58 mins ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe targeting to process FDI approvals in hours

59 mins ago | 25 Views

Zinara audit exposes double-dippers

1 hr ago | 79 Views

'Currency floating brings stability'

1 hr ago | 190 Views

Govt deploys psychologist to 'haunted' Bulawayo school

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Makomo wins claims dispute

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone death toll rises to 40

13 hrs ago | 3131 Views

Mugabe, former lieutenants shift blame: Who really was behind Gukurahundi genocide?

13 hrs ago | 5939 Views

MDC Congress: Proposals to achieve unity, progress

13 hrs ago | 995 Views

Selfish Zanu-PF govt behind our suffering

13 hrs ago | 860 Views

Wonders never cease

13 hrs ago | 1790 Views

Pricing madness hits Victoria Falls

13 hrs ago | 3212 Views

Egodini Mall project stalls

13 hrs ago | 927 Views

Fuel prices up by 8 cents

13 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Mthuli Ncube wages war against surging inflation

13 hrs ago | 792 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days