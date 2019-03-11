Joshua Nkomo family fumes over 'delayed' Harare statue

News / National

by Staff reporter

The family of the late Vice President Joshua Nkomo has described government as a dead donkey accusing it of delaying the erection of a statue in the capital honouring the former liberation struggle stalwart.The Joshua Nkomo Cultural Movement (JNCM) appealed to the Government to erect a statue of Father Zimbabwe, the late Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo, in Harare.JNCM chairperson and son to Dr Nkomo, Mr Sibangilizwe Nkomo, said the organisation and family understand that the statue had already been carved.The National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ) in 2014 revealed that Government was working on erecting Dr Nkomo's statue in the capital.In December 2013, the Government unveiled Dr Nkomo's statue in Bulawayo.Mr Nkomo said it was his hope that their request would be acted upon."We also requested Government to erect a statue in the capital. We understand the statue is available," said Mr Nkomo.Dr Nkomo would have turned 100 years in 2017 having been born in 1917.More to follow...