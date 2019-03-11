Zanu-PF shadow MP comes to the rescue of Harare Hospital

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Southerton Constituency Development Trust has stepped up efforts to assist Harare Central Hospital on its water and food challenges.The trust's chairman, Andrew Makahamadze, who is also shadow Member of Parliament for Southerton constituency, said the first phase of the project would see the drilling of a borehole, which is expected to augment water supply at the hospital.Makahamadze was speaking during a tour of the hospital on Friday."We need to embrace President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 of transforming the country into an upper middle income economy through the Transitional Stabilisation Programme," he said."We also want to make this hospital the best in the country since its patron is our First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa."Makahamadze said they were looking at the drainage system at the hospital after patients had to be evacuated recently when water seeped into some wards due to a poor drainage system. He said they were also planning to start a horticulture and fish farming project on vacant land at the hospital to improve food and nutrition."Harare Hospital should be self-sufficient in food supply which will even help the Government in budget allocations for food for the patients," he said.Harare Central Hospital acting chief executive Dr Christopher Pasi welcomed the assistance that is expected to cushion the hospital from the water rationing proposed by the Harare City Council. "Water is a major problem here. We are buying water in order to meet demand," he said."We are getting water three times a week and the institution needs 3 000 litres per day to serve its 720 patients, in addition to the visitors who come every day."Feeding patients is also a mammoth task. We appreciate the stance by Makahamadze of starting the vegetable growing project that will help us with our food deficit."