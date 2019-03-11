Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chombo goes to Supreme Court

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Former Finance and Economic Development Minister Ignatius Chombo has approached the Supreme Court seeking permanent stay of proceedings in the magistrates' court where he is facing several cases involving corruption, fraud and abuse of office.

Chombo unsuccessfully made the same application at the High Court citing violation of his constitutional rights.

In his judgement, Justice Nicholas Mathonsi dismissed the application for permanent stay of proceedings, saying it was not the appropriate remedy for the constitutional issues raised.

Following the dismissal of the application, the matter was sent back to the lower court for trial, but Chombo decided to appeal against Justice Mathonsi's decision at the Supreme Court.

Pending the Supreme Court's decision on the permanent stay of proceedings, Chombo wants the same court to temporarily stall proceedings at the magistrate's court. He is being represented by Professor Lovemore Madhuku.

Chombo was on Friday last week back at the magistrates' court where he appeared before magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya. He was remanded to May 10.

Prosecutor Mrs Tinashe Makiya sought for postponement of the matter on the basis that the Supreme Court application was still pending. She indicated that the prosecutor who is dealing with the cases was not available.

Chombo is facing a raft of charges ranging from corruption to abuse of office, fraud and criminal nuisance.

Among some of the charges, Chombo is accused of allocating residential stands to illegal settlers at Whitecliff Farm in Harare before demanding and receiving a bribe of a 3 712-square metre stand from the landowner to help remove  them.

The land owner, Eddies-PFugari Property Developers (Pvt) Ltd, lost property worth $200 million in the process. Chombo, in another case, is jointly charged with Kudzanayi Chipanga, Innocent Hamandishe and Mathew Mleya.

They are accused of wearing Zanu-PF party regalia emblazoned with President Mnangagwa's initials. The expelled members of Zanu-PF allegedly took photographs of themselves wearing the caps inscribed "ED" and "Kutonga Kwaro" and an embroidered Zanu-PF flag.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Artisanal miners wreak havoc at Mazowe mine

48 mins ago | 116 Views

Delta Corporation operating at full capacity

52 mins ago | 262 Views

Andy Muridzo promises new album

53 mins ago | 49 Views

Kasukuwere warning ruffles Zanu-PF

57 mins ago | 932 Views

Fresh turmoil looms in Zanu-PF, as war vets demand clean up at party HQ

58 mins ago | 573 Views

Residents plot to petition Parly over baboon menace

59 mins ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe NGO challenges suspension

59 mins ago | 115 Views

MDC Midlands in power-sharing deal

60 mins ago | 226 Views

Ex-prosecutor boss seeks Ziyambi intervention

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Price stability key to economic recovery

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe land audits fail to resolve disputes

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Lack of IDs fuels child trafficking from Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 57 Views

'Starving villagers' skin neighbour's cow

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Time's up

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Situation in Zimbabwe hospitals a damning indictment on government

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Marondera residents

1 hr ago | 79 Views

EFF in door-to-door campaign for Bulawayo's ward 28 by-election

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Chamisa turns to rebels, as fight for MDC leadership hits the home stretch

1 hr ago | 602 Views

Dembare call off Malawi tour

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zimra taken to court over forex duty

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Man kills friend over cigarettes

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Only 100 Warriors v Congo tickets for Bulawayo fans

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Nurse beats up patient

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Woman sues Minister for botched operation

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF mourns Cyclone Idai victims

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Bosso falls to Wankie

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa returns to be with people

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zera to beat SADC lightbulbs deadline

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Mnangagwa impressed by UAE rise

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Cyclone Idai to subside

1 hr ago | 391 Views

We cannot blame Nelson Chamisa without blaming all of us

1 hr ago | 255 Views

82 dead as cyclone toll doubles in Zimbabwe, more feared dead

1 hr ago | 543 Views

Zanu-PF shadow MP comes to the rescue of Harare Hospital

1 hr ago | 136 Views

'More Zimbabweans in exile under Mnangagwa than there were during Mugabe's rule'

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe targeting to process FDI approvals in hours

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zinara audit exposes double-dippers

1 hr ago | 105 Views

'Currency floating brings stability'

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Joshua Nkomo family fumes over 'delayed' Harare statue

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Govt deploys psychologist to 'haunted' Bulawayo school

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Makomo wins claims dispute

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone death toll rises to 40

14 hrs ago | 3186 Views

Mugabe, former lieutenants shift blame: Who really was behind Gukurahundi genocide?

14 hrs ago | 6050 Views

MDC Congress: Proposals to achieve unity, progress

14 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Selfish Zanu-PF govt behind our suffering

14 hrs ago | 866 Views

Wonders never cease

14 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Pricing madness hits Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 3252 Views

Egodini Mall project stalls

14 hrs ago | 942 Views

Fuel prices up by 8 cents

14 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Mthuli Ncube wages war against surging inflation

14 hrs ago | 813 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days