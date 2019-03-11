Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

82 dead as cyclone toll doubles in Zimbabwe, more feared dead

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
TROPICAL cyclone Idai continued to wreak havoc in eastern Zimbabwe, with authorities announcing more than 82 bodies had been recovered as of late Sunday.

Chimanimani and Chipinge districts south-east of Mutare, in Manicaland, seem to have borne the brunt of the catastrophe with gory images of the devastation showing bridges washed away and roads impassable.

Local Government Minister July Moyo told reporters at a press briefing in Mutare that authorities expected more bodies to turn up.

"The death from what we have been advised now has risen from 31 to more than 65. Some bodies have been retrieved floating in rivers and a lot of people have been reported missing.

"While we hope that some people who have been trapped are alive, it is also likely that some might have unfortunately lost their lives," said Moyo.

But according to the Civil Protection Unit's provincial head Wilson Boore, the death had reached 82.

Local MP Joshua Sacco said the situation was a "humanitarian crisis". Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said rescue efforts have begun.

"We now have helicopters picking people and we will have a better idea of the extent of damage and devastation in due time. The weather is breaking now and visibility is better," Mangwana told NewZimbabwe.com.

Moyo revealed that most mortuaries in the province are not working once again pushing the spotlight onto the country's desperate health delivery system that has been in the eye of the storm with doctors describing it as a "death trap".

"Our mortuaries are not working but the police and medical personnel are here. Solutions will be found," the Cabinet Minister said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced he was cutting short his trip to the United Arab Emirates in order to personally deal with the situation at home.

"HE President Mnangagwa has shortened his visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to make sure he is involved directly with the national response by way of relief to victims of cyclone Idai. HE has incorporated in his schedule a plea for assistance for cyclone victims," the Ministry said in a short statement on its Twitter account.

It is the second time inside three months that Mnangagwa has been forced to rush back home after his four nation tour of EuroAsia in January was cut-short by deadly riots that claimed 17 lives.

However, it was not immediately clear when the President would arrive in the country. Government has declared the situation a state of disaster.

According to Moyo, well-wishers, among them, a local businessman who donated 10 litres of fuel as well as international organisations such as the United Nations International Children's Fund (Unicef) and Medicines sans Frontiers (MSF) have come forward with assistance.

"We continue to seek assistance to help with the immediate needs of those trapped and marooned as well as families that have lost loved ones.

"Government as usual will provide RTGS$1000 plus transport for the burial of the deceased and a coffin to make sure the process is as hassle free as possible for the bereaved," said Moyo.

While Moyo could not give figures of those trapped or marooned, reports have claimed hundreds are unaccounted for with whole villages having been swept away in areas surrounding Chipinge.

Most parts of Zimbabwe's eastern border with Mozambique have been hit by the peripheral effects of cyclone Idai but statistics suggest the country could have the highest toll in the region. The adverse weather phenomenon has also hit Mozambique and Malawi to the north.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Artisanal miners wreak havoc at Mazowe mine

45 mins ago | 101 Views

Delta Corporation operating at full capacity

48 mins ago | 242 Views

Andy Muridzo promises new album

50 mins ago | 44 Views

Kasukuwere warning ruffles Zanu-PF

54 mins ago | 857 Views

Fresh turmoil looms in Zanu-PF, as war vets demand clean up at party HQ

55 mins ago | 528 Views

Residents plot to petition Parly over baboon menace

56 mins ago | 153 Views

Zimbabwe NGO challenges suspension

56 mins ago | 110 Views

MDC Midlands in power-sharing deal

57 mins ago | 202 Views

Ex-prosecutor boss seeks Ziyambi intervention

57 mins ago | 153 Views

Price stability key to economic recovery

57 mins ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe land audits fail to resolve disputes

58 mins ago | 53 Views

Lack of IDs fuels child trafficking from Zimbabwe

58 mins ago | 52 Views

'Starving villagers' skin neighbour's cow

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Time's up

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Situation in Zimbabwe hospitals a damning indictment on government

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Marondera residents

1 hr ago | 70 Views

EFF in door-to-door campaign for Bulawayo's ward 28 by-election

1 hr ago | 124 Views

Chamisa turns to rebels, as fight for MDC leadership hits the home stretch

1 hr ago | 550 Views

Dembare call off Malawi tour

1 hr ago | 55 Views

Zimra taken to court over forex duty

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Man kills friend over cigarettes

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Only 100 Warriors v Congo tickets for Bulawayo fans

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Nurse beats up patient

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Woman sues Minister for botched operation

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Zanu-PF mourns Cyclone Idai victims

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Bosso falls to Wankie

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa returns to be with people

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Zera to beat SADC lightbulbs deadline

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa impressed by UAE rise

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Cyclone Idai to subside

1 hr ago | 375 Views

We cannot blame Nelson Chamisa without blaming all of us

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Chombo goes to Supreme Court

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF shadow MP comes to the rescue of Harare Hospital

1 hr ago | 131 Views

'More Zimbabweans in exile under Mnangagwa than there were during Mugabe's rule'

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Zimbabwe targeting to process FDI approvals in hours

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zinara audit exposes double-dippers

1 hr ago | 102 Views

'Currency floating brings stability'

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Joshua Nkomo family fumes over 'delayed' Harare statue

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Govt deploys psychologist to 'haunted' Bulawayo school

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Makomo wins claims dispute

1 hr ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone death toll rises to 40

14 hrs ago | 3178 Views

Mugabe, former lieutenants shift blame: Who really was behind Gukurahundi genocide?

14 hrs ago | 6030 Views

MDC Congress: Proposals to achieve unity, progress

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Selfish Zanu-PF govt behind our suffering

14 hrs ago | 865 Views

Wonders never cease

14 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Pricing madness hits Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 3246 Views

Egodini Mall project stalls

14 hrs ago | 938 Views

Fuel prices up by 8 cents

14 hrs ago | 1518 Views

Mthuli Ncube wages war against surging inflation

14 hrs ago | 811 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days