Bosso falls to Wankie

News / National

by Staff reporter

Wankie 1 - 0 HighlandersHIGHLANDERS were duly punished for failing to turn their dominance into goals after they fell to Wankie FC in a pre-season friendly at the Colliery Stadium yesterday.Bosso never appeared like a team that was recently rocked by some in-house problems, which saw players going on strike over unpaid salaries, as they took the game to the hosts, but were let down by lack of a cutting edge upfront.They had an opportunity to grab an early goal only for Denzel Khumalo to blaze his effort over the bar from close range, with goalkeeper Taimon Mvula to beat in the 10th minute.Highlanders would remain on top of the situation with Brian Banda missing another glorious chance in the 20th min after some lovely work by the pint-sized Ray Lunga.Moments later Ariel Sibanda was alert to acrobatically tip a glancing Andrew Chuma header over the bar.This was after Kupakwashe Matake had sent in a teasing corner kick Wankie's Eddie Nkhulungo then the grabbed the goal that made all the difference in the 38th minute after Bosso's defence made a mess of an effort by Admire Banda, with the rebound falling to an unmarked Nkhulungo, who hammered home from close range .Sibanda then prevented further damage by bravely fisting away a Nomore Chinyengerere corner. Highlanders came back from the breather charging, with Brian Banda's dipping free kick finding Mvula alert in goal as he acrobatically tipped it over bar in the 70th minute.Bosso continued to sniff for the equaliser, which proved elusive as the home side held onto the lead until the final whistle. Wankie coach Nation Dube was pleased with the result, although he stressed the need to work on keeping the ball and also improving on finishing.Bosso assistant coach Bekithemba Ndlovu was all praises for the team despite the loss, saying creating chances and finishing was work in progress.