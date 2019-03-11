Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF mourns Cyclone Idai victims

by Staff reporter
Zanu-PF yesterday sent a condolence message to victims of Tropical Cyclone Idai.   

Seventy people have been killed, dozens injured and many more missing since the cyclone hit on Friday. In a statement, the party's national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said Zanu-PF took comfort in that President Mnangagwa had declared the cyclone's effects a national disaster hence elevating Government support to affected areas.

"The nation grapples with the devastating effects of Cyclone Idai which has left trails of destruction in some parts of the country mainly in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces resulting in the sad loss of many lives, several injuries, collapsing of dwellings, roads and other public infrastructures," he said.

"On behalf of Zanu-PF President and First Secretary His Excellency ED Mnangagwa and the entire Zanu-PF family, I wish to extend deepest sympathy with those whose loved ones perished in the national catastrophe including those injured, affected, missing or affected in one way or the other."  

Moyo said the party extended condolences to sister ruling parties, Frelimo in Mozambique and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of Malawi for the loss of their countrymen as the result of Cyclone Idai.

"The party takes further consolation and encouragement that Government has taken all necessary measures to alleviate the crisis," he said.

"Indeed deepest thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved and the nation in general as we mourn the departed.  May their souls rest in eternal peace. The party wishes those injured a speedy recovery."  

Angel of Hope Foundation patron, First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, also expressed deep sadness at the tragic events that have been brought about by Cyclone Idai, which hit the eastern and southern parts of the country. In a statement yesterday, the First Lady extended her condolences to the families that lost their loved ones.

"Our sincere condolences go to the bereaved families who have lost family members and their loved ones," she said.

"We hold them in our prayers. Our hearts also go to those that are in need of relief.   We are in the process of mobilising resources and supplies which we will be delivering to the victims and their families in Chimanimani and other affected areas.  We are grateful for the support that has poured in so far and will continue to stand by all victims and their families. Let us come together as one and unite as usual and help our brothers and sisters in the Eastern Highlands and other affected areas."

