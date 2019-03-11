Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Woman sues Minister for botched operation

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A WOMAN whose daughter had her right arm amputated at Gwanda Provincial Hospital following a botched medical procedure is suing the hospital and the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo for $300 000.  

The three year-old girl, who was a month old at the time, had her arm amputated after nurses at Gwanda Provincial Hospital allegedly mutilated it while trying to insert an intravenous (IV) cannula.  

Gangrene had set in on the girl's arm and it had to be surgically removed at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

Ms Patience Chikahamadze (28) of Gwanda, through her lawyer Mr Reliance Ndou of Mugiya and Macharaga Law Chambers, filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court, citing Gwanda Provincial Hospital and Dr Moyo, as defendants.

She is seeking an order directing the defendants to compensate her daughter, Andile Galaweni, $300 000 in damages for medical bills incurred, permanent disability, pain and suffering she endured. The baby was admitted for routine observation on July 29, 2016, after she was said to be dehydrated.

"On July 29, 2016, the plaintiff (Ms Chikahamadze) took her minor child (Andile Galaweni) born on July 22, 2016, to Gwanda Provincial Hospital for a seven day review. The child had lost 500 grammes in weight and it was therefore suggested that she sees a doctor who examined her and confirmed that she was dehydrated," said Mr Ndou.

In papers before the court, it was stated that the doctor tried to insert the IV cannula and failed resulting in the child being admitted.

One of the nurses tried to insert the cannula but could not locate a vein to put a drip.

"The sister-in-charge struggled to insert the drip and tried several times until she managed to insert on the child's right hand. After the first drip, it was noticed that the second drip was not getting into the system and it was removed. The IV cannula was however, not removed for more than a week," said Ms Chikahamadze.  

She said the IV cannula was only removed after her daughter started experiencing pain and swelling on her arm.

"I informed the doctor who ran medical tests and referred the child to Mpilo Central Hospital for a scan. We were further referred to a private laboratory where it was revealed that the hand had been interrupted when the IV cannula was inserted," said Ms Chikahamadze.

The child was taken to UBH where doctors discovered that the child had developed gangrene on her hand and it had to be amputated.

"The condition developed as a result of the defendants' negligent conduct and my daughter suffered special damages for discomfort, stress, psychological trauma, permanent disability, pain and suffering," said Ms Chikahamadze.

The defendants are yet to respond to the lawsuit.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Artisanal miners wreak havoc at Mazowe mine

48 mins ago | 115 Views

Delta Corporation operating at full capacity

51 mins ago | 261 Views

Andy Muridzo promises new album

53 mins ago | 48 Views

Kasukuwere warning ruffles Zanu-PF

57 mins ago | 928 Views

Fresh turmoil looms in Zanu-PF, as war vets demand clean up at party HQ

58 mins ago | 572 Views

Residents plot to petition Parly over baboon menace

59 mins ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe NGO challenges suspension

59 mins ago | 114 Views

MDC Midlands in power-sharing deal

59 mins ago | 224 Views

Ex-prosecutor boss seeks Ziyambi intervention

1 hr ago | 163 Views

Price stability key to economic recovery

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe land audits fail to resolve disputes

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Lack of IDs fuels child trafficking from Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 56 Views

'Starving villagers' skin neighbour's cow

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Time's up

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Situation in Zimbabwe hospitals a damning indictment on government

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Marondera residents

1 hr ago | 79 Views

EFF in door-to-door campaign for Bulawayo's ward 28 by-election

1 hr ago | 133 Views

Chamisa turns to rebels, as fight for MDC leadership hits the home stretch

1 hr ago | 598 Views

Dembare call off Malawi tour

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Zimra taken to court over forex duty

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Man kills friend over cigarettes

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Only 100 Warriors v Congo tickets for Bulawayo fans

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Nurse beats up patient

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Zanu-PF mourns Cyclone Idai victims

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Bosso falls to Wankie

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa returns to be with people

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zera to beat SADC lightbulbs deadline

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa impressed by UAE rise

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Cyclone Idai to subside

1 hr ago | 389 Views

We cannot blame Nelson Chamisa without blaming all of us

1 hr ago | 255 Views

82 dead as cyclone toll doubles in Zimbabwe, more feared dead

1 hr ago | 541 Views

Chombo goes to Supreme Court

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Zanu-PF shadow MP comes to the rescue of Harare Hospital

1 hr ago | 136 Views

'More Zimbabweans in exile under Mnangagwa than there were during Mugabe's rule'

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe targeting to process FDI approvals in hours

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zinara audit exposes double-dippers

1 hr ago | 104 Views

'Currency floating brings stability'

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Joshua Nkomo family fumes over 'delayed' Harare statue

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Govt deploys psychologist to 'haunted' Bulawayo school

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Makomo wins claims dispute

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone death toll rises to 40

14 hrs ago | 3185 Views

Mugabe, former lieutenants shift blame: Who really was behind Gukurahundi genocide?

14 hrs ago | 6048 Views

MDC Congress: Proposals to achieve unity, progress

14 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Selfish Zanu-PF govt behind our suffering

14 hrs ago | 866 Views

Wonders never cease

14 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Pricing madness hits Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 3252 Views

Egodini Mall project stalls

14 hrs ago | 942 Views

Fuel prices up by 8 cents

14 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube wages war against surging inflation

14 hrs ago | 813 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days