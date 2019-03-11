Woman sues Minister for botched operation

News / National

by Staff reporter

A WOMAN whose daughter had her right arm amputated at Gwanda Provincial Hospital following a botched medical procedure is suing the hospital and the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo for $300 000.The three year-old girl, who was a month old at the time, had her arm amputated after nurses at Gwanda Provincial Hospital allegedly mutilated it while trying to insert an intravenous (IV) cannula.Gangrene had set in on the girl's arm and it had to be surgically removed at the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).Ms Patience Chikahamadze (28) of Gwanda, through her lawyer Mr Reliance Ndou of Mugiya and Macharaga Law Chambers, filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court, citing Gwanda Provincial Hospital and Dr Moyo, as defendants.She is seeking an order directing the defendants to compensate her daughter, Andile Galaweni, $300 000 in damages for medical bills incurred, permanent disability, pain and suffering she endured. The baby was admitted for routine observation on July 29, 2016, after she was said to be dehydrated."On July 29, 2016, the plaintiff (Ms Chikahamadze) took her minor child (Andile Galaweni) born on July 22, 2016, to Gwanda Provincial Hospital for a seven day review. The child had lost 500 grammes in weight and it was therefore suggested that she sees a doctor who examined her and confirmed that she was dehydrated," said Mr Ndou.In papers before the court, it was stated that the doctor tried to insert the IV cannula and failed resulting in the child being admitted.One of the nurses tried to insert the cannula but could not locate a vein to put a drip."The sister-in-charge struggled to insert the drip and tried several times until she managed to insert on the child's right hand. After the first drip, it was noticed that the second drip was not getting into the system and it was removed. The IV cannula was however, not removed for more than a week," said Ms Chikahamadze.She said the IV cannula was only removed after her daughter started experiencing pain and swelling on her arm."I informed the doctor who ran medical tests and referred the child to Mpilo Central Hospital for a scan. We were further referred to a private laboratory where it was revealed that the hand had been interrupted when the IV cannula was inserted," said Ms Chikahamadze.The child was taken to UBH where doctors discovered that the child had developed gangrene on her hand and it had to be amputated."The condition developed as a result of the defendants' negligent conduct and my daughter suffered special damages for discomfort, stress, psychological trauma, permanent disability, pain and suffering," said Ms Chikahamadze.The defendants are yet to respond to the lawsuit.