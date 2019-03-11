Only 100 Warriors v Congo tickets for Bulawayo fans

News / National

by Staff reporter

ONE hundred Bulawayo-based football fans have the opportunity to buy tickets for the crucial Warriors' 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo Brazzaville from the local Zifa office.The Warriors need a point from the Group G match to qualify for the biennial continental competition that will be staged in Egypt in June.Zifa Southern Region board member Tizirayi Luphahla urged fans to take advantage of the availability of the tickets at the Zifa Bulawayo office to secure their seats for the match that will be held on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium in Harare."Football fans in Bulawayo should take advantage of this chance to buy tickets and cheer on the Warriors to victory. Remember there will be no tickets at the stadium, so people should grab their tickets early. We only have 100 tickets here (Bulawayo) and they'll be sold on a first come first serve basis," said Luphahla."Fans should make sure they are part of this historic experience, as Zifa seeks to have fans from all corners of the country backing the national team."Zifa opted for pre-match tickets for the game after chaotic scenes rocked the qualifier against the DR Congo. The football mother body introduced online tickets, with others being sold at various outlets.Zifa spokesman Xolisani Gwesela said while he does not know the exact number of tickets sold so far, sales were high and fans should not wait for a last minute rush as they might be disappointed.The Warriors lead Group G with eight points followed by Liberia, who are on seven points, while DRC are on six points and Congo Brazzaville anchor the group with five points. With two teams eligible for qualification, Zimbabwe need a draw or an outright win.The tournament will for the first time be held in June/July following Caf's decision to align the club competitions' calendar with the October-May season. It will also be the first African Cup of Nations expanded from 16 to 24 teams.