Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Only 100 Warriors v Congo tickets for Bulawayo fans

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ONE hundred Bulawayo-based football fans have the opportunity to buy tickets for the crucial Warriors' 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo Brazzaville from the local Zifa office.

The Warriors need a point from the Group G match to qualify for the biennial continental competition that will be staged in Egypt in June.

Zifa Southern Region board member Tizirayi Luphahla urged fans to take advantage of the availability of the tickets at the Zifa Bulawayo office to secure their seats for the match that will be held on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

"Football fans in Bulawayo should take advantage of this chance to buy tickets and cheer on the Warriors to victory. Remember there will be no tickets at the stadium, so people should grab their tickets early. We only have 100 tickets here (Bulawayo) and they'll be sold on a first come first serve basis," said Luphahla.

"Fans should make sure they are part of this historic experience, as Zifa seeks to have fans from all corners of the country backing the national team."

Zifa opted for pre-match tickets for the game after chaotic scenes rocked the qualifier against the DR Congo. The football mother body introduced online tickets, with others being sold at various outlets.

Zifa spokesman Xolisani Gwesela said while he does not know the exact number of tickets sold so far, sales were high and fans should not wait for a last minute rush as they might be disappointed.

The Warriors lead Group G with eight points followed by Liberia, who are on seven points, while DRC are on six points and Congo Brazzaville anchor the group with five points. With two teams eligible for qualification, Zimbabwe need a draw or an outright win.  

The tournament will for the first time be held in June/July following Caf's decision to align the club competitions' calendar with the October-May season. It will also be the first African Cup of Nations expanded from 16 to 24 teams.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Artisanal miners wreak havoc at Mazowe mine

48 mins ago | 115 Views

Delta Corporation operating at full capacity

51 mins ago | 260 Views

Andy Muridzo promises new album

53 mins ago | 48 Views

Kasukuwere warning ruffles Zanu-PF

57 mins ago | 925 Views

Fresh turmoil looms in Zanu-PF, as war vets demand clean up at party HQ

58 mins ago | 569 Views

Residents plot to petition Parly over baboon menace

58 mins ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe NGO challenges suspension

59 mins ago | 114 Views

MDC Midlands in power-sharing deal

59 mins ago | 224 Views

Ex-prosecutor boss seeks Ziyambi intervention

60 mins ago | 163 Views

Price stability key to economic recovery

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe land audits fail to resolve disputes

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Lack of IDs fuels child trafficking from Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 55 Views

'Starving villagers' skin neighbour's cow

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Time's up

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Situation in Zimbabwe hospitals a damning indictment on government

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Marondera residents

1 hr ago | 78 Views

EFF in door-to-door campaign for Bulawayo's ward 28 by-election

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Chamisa turns to rebels, as fight for MDC leadership hits the home stretch

1 hr ago | 597 Views

Dembare call off Malawi tour

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zimra taken to court over forex duty

1 hr ago | 139 Views

Man kills friend over cigarettes

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Nurse beats up patient

1 hr ago | 198 Views

Woman sues Minister for botched operation

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Zanu-PF mourns Cyclone Idai victims

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Bosso falls to Wankie

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa returns to be with people

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zera to beat SADC lightbulbs deadline

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa impressed by UAE rise

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Cyclone Idai to subside

1 hr ago | 389 Views

We cannot blame Nelson Chamisa without blaming all of us

1 hr ago | 255 Views

82 dead as cyclone toll doubles in Zimbabwe, more feared dead

1 hr ago | 539 Views

Chombo goes to Supreme Court

1 hr ago | 126 Views

Zanu-PF shadow MP comes to the rescue of Harare Hospital

1 hr ago | 136 Views

'More Zimbabweans in exile under Mnangagwa than there were during Mugabe's rule'

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe targeting to process FDI approvals in hours

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zinara audit exposes double-dippers

1 hr ago | 104 Views

'Currency floating brings stability'

1 hr ago | 232 Views

Joshua Nkomo family fumes over 'delayed' Harare statue

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Govt deploys psychologist to 'haunted' Bulawayo school

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Makomo wins claims dispute

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone death toll rises to 40

14 hrs ago | 3183 Views

Mugabe, former lieutenants shift blame: Who really was behind Gukurahundi genocide?

14 hrs ago | 6048 Views

MDC Congress: Proposals to achieve unity, progress

14 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Selfish Zanu-PF govt behind our suffering

14 hrs ago | 866 Views

Wonders never cease

14 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Pricing madness hits Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 3252 Views

Egodini Mall project stalls

14 hrs ago | 941 Views

Fuel prices up by 8 cents

14 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mthuli Ncube wages war against surging inflation

14 hrs ago | 813 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days