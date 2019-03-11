Latest News Editor's Choice


Man kills friend over cigarettes

POLICE in Bulawayo are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed another from Pumula East suburb to death following a row over cigarettes at a party in December.

Ezra Ncube (34) from Pumula East suburb is wanted for the alleged murder of Siphiwe Zulu (44). Bulawayo deputy spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube on Friday said the alleged murderer has been on the run since he committed the crime three months ago.

"Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of murder which occurred on December 14 last year in Pumula East suburb. The accused person Ezra Ncube, who resides at house number 9060/17 in Pumula East, has been on the run since he committed the offence. Ncube committed the offence after attending a party that was hosted by Zulu," he said.

"During the party he demanded that Zulu's sister sells cigarettes to him but she declined. This led to an altercation with Zulu and the issue degenerated into a fist fight. Ncube produced a knife and stabbed the deceased once on the lower abdomen. Zulu's family summoned an ambulance which rushed him to Mpilo Central Hospital where he died three days later."  

Insp Ncube said the accused person escaped from the party and was last spotted at Maitengwe Border Post on the boundary with Botswana.  

"Those who might have information on the whereabouts of the wanted man should contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Happy Ngwenya on 077281225 or the Officer-in-Charge detective Chief Inspector Kudakwashe Chibira on 0773629244 or 0712309992 or may report to the nearest police station," he said.


