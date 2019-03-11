Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare call off Malawi tour

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HARARE football fading giants Dynamos have cancelled their tour of Malawi for pre-season preparations for security reasons, following a tropical storm that has claimed several lives in Zimbabwe and neighbouring Mozambique.

Over 80 people are reported to have died in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts, while more than 100 are said to be missing due to Cyclone Idai effects.

Dynamos had sought to intensify their pre-season preparations with a trip to Malawi this week, but the club hierarchy decided to call it off for security reasons.

Dynamos, who were scheduled to leave today by road were supposed to pass through Mozambique on their way to Malawi.

Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo, confirmed that the trip had been called off.

"The trip to Malawi has been called off. We decided it was no longer safe to travel there. So we have called off the trip for security reasons. What it means is that the club will now have to play local opposition as part of their preperations," Farawo said.

The Glamour Boys, who have a new look squad after signing several new players, including foreigners, were hoping to use the trip for team bonding and polishing up.

The Harare giants had their confidence bolstered after overcoming rivals Caps United in a Charity Challenge Cup match at the National Sports Stadium last Sunday.

DeMbare are among teams that have been busy on the transfer market, where they acquired several foreigners from countries such as Ghana, Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Glamour Boys had a miserable campaign last term, where they ended up fighting relegation.

The club hierarchy had to sever ties with then coach Lloyd Mutasa following a spate of poor results.

Dynamos then appointed Lloyd Chigowe in acting capacity to the top post to help save the team from relegation.

Chigowe has since been given the job on a full-time basis, with his mandate being to reclaim the championship.

Source - newsday

