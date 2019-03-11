'Starving villagers' skin neighbour's cow

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO villagers from Siampongo in Binga have been jailed nine years each for skinning and stealing the carcass of their neighbour's cow, which had died on its own.Tedious Mudenda (38) and Fanuel Motolo (30) pleaded guilty to a stocktheft charge when they appeared before Binga magistrate Talent Phiri last Wednesday. The magistrate convicted and slapped them with nine years in jail each.In his plea of guilty, Mudenda told the court that he and his family were starving and they could not help, but prey on the dead beast."I was starving with my family, so I wanted to feed myself and the family," he said.Motolo told the court that he loved beef trotters and wanted to initially show them to the cow owner before asking for them."I love beef trotters, so I wanted to show them to the owner before asking for them," he said.Quit Mpofu prosecuted.