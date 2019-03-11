MDC Midlands in power-sharing deal

News / National

by Staff reporter

MDC Midlands structures have struck a power-sharing deal which will them equally share provincial posts following the merging of Midlands north and south provinces ahead of the party's May congress.The deal, superintended over by the party's organising secretary Amos Chibaya assisted by the national chairperson Thabhitha Khumalo, was sealed on Saturday at a meeting held in Kwekwe. The arrangement will see Midlands north and Midlands south provinces of the MDC sharing key posts in the provincial executive that has been merged into one."The basis of the power-sharing arrangement was to unite the party. The two provinces were going to be divided if we were going to say free-for-all in elections for the province which is now going to be one in line with our constitution. It will also ensure that tried and tested leaders emerge. It's my vision to unite MDC," Chibaya said in an interview with Southern Eye.Midlands south will provide the chairperson for the main provincial executive, while the organising secretary will come from Midlands north. Provincial secretary and secretary for elections will come from Midlands north, while Midlands south will fill posts for treasurer and spokesperson.While Midlands south will retain powerful positions in the main wing, Midlands north will provide youth assembly chairperson as well as leader for the women's assembly wing of the province. In the two assemblies, Midlands south will fill posts for organising secretaries, provincial secretaries as well as secretaries for elections. The posts of treasurer and spokespersons for the youth and women's wings of the province will all be occupied by Midlands north.Minutes of the meeting obtained by Southern Eye indicate that the province has endorsed MDC leader Nelson Chamisa for the party presidency at the May elective congress.Chibaya confirmed the development."Midlands proved that it is clear that they are solidly behind the leadership of president N Chamisa," the Mkoba MP said.Settlement Chikwinya, Brian Dube and Blessing Chebundo were some of the top leaders who attended the crunch meeting.MDC will now have 10 provinces down from 12 a development that would also see Chitungwiza being merged with Harare. Jacob Mafume, the party spokesperson said the move was in line with provisions of the amended MDC constitution.