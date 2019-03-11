Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fresh turmoil looms in Zanu-PF, as war vets demand clean up at party HQ

by newzimbabwe
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF party is heading for stormy waters, after it emerged a group of war veterans led by one Philemon Mutongi are demanding a "clean-up" of the party headquarters in Harare to get rid of "statues".

Mutongi, in an exclusive interview with NewZimbabwe.com, did not hold back arguing the old guard seconded as permanent officials at the party's headquarters had nothing new to offer to the country and government. The former fighter however claimed to be speaking for himself.

"I do not claim to speak on behalf of all war veterans but for myself. We see things differently. I fought in the war of liberation and if we have introduced a new administration, then all must be new.

"We cannot have someone who was on television announcing Mnangagwa's sacking as Vice President (in 2017) still sitting there as spokesperson of the party," said Mutongi in apparent reference to ex-Information Minister Simon Khaya Moyo.

The Zanu-PF spokesperson announced Mnangagwa's sacking on November 6, 2017, before being given the task of breaking news of the then sacked Vice President's return after the coup that toppled President Robert Mugabe.

Khaya Moyo; secretary for administration Obert Mpofu, secretary for finance Patrick Chinamasa, all former Cabinet Ministers were dropped by Mnangagwa after last year's elections and seconded to run the party on a permanent basis in a new structure that the President said was meant to strengthen the former liberation movement.

But Mutongi described these Zanu-PF senior officials as "statues".

"These people have nothing to offer. They are statues. Mpofu, Khaya Moyo, (former Defence Minister Sidney) Sekeramayi, (former Health Minister David) Parirenyatwa, the likes of (former Industry Minister Mike) Bimha, (Zanu-PF politburo director Dickson) Dzora and (Chitepo School of Ideology's Munyaradzi) Machaha are statues with nothing to offer to the party and government," said Mutongi.

NewZimbabwe.com heard that Mutongi and other senior leaders in the former fighters' movement have threatened to camp at Zanu-PF headquarters until their demands were met.

"A plan has been hatched and the war veterans want to stage a sit-in to force President Mnangagwa to remove these leaders. The plan is greater than that. It is part of a greater scheme that is meant to create space for people angling to succeed Mnangagwa in the long-term," NewZimbabwe.com heard.

Khaya Moyo professed ignorance over the plot.

"I have not heard anything like that. How do they judge that we have failed or are not contributing anything anymore?

"It has not been brought to my attention," Khaya Moyo said when contacted for comment.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) spokesperson Douglas Mahiya also dismissed the issue.

"Its not something that we have talked about as war veterans. I have not heard about it and will dismissed it as just talk," said Mahiya.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

President Mnangagwa a Tonga from Zambia?

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Artisanal miners wreak havoc at Mazowe mine

53 mins ago | 138 Views

Delta Corporation operating at full capacity

56 mins ago | 289 Views

Andy Muridzo promises new album

58 mins ago | 55 Views

Kasukuwere warning ruffles Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 1048 Views

Residents plot to petition Parly over baboon menace

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe NGO challenges suspension

1 hr ago | 134 Views

MDC Midlands in power-sharing deal

1 hr ago | 254 Views

Ex-prosecutor boss seeks Ziyambi intervention

1 hr ago | 177 Views

Price stability key to economic recovery

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe land audits fail to resolve disputes

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Lack of IDs fuels child trafficking from Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 58 Views

'Starving villagers' skin neighbour's cow

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Time's up

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Situation in Zimbabwe hospitals a damning indictment on government

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Marondera residents

1 hr ago | 88 Views

EFF in door-to-door campaign for Bulawayo's ward 28 by-election

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Chamisa turns to rebels, as fight for MDC leadership hits the home stretch

1 hr ago | 670 Views

Dembare call off Malawi tour

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Zimra taken to court over forex duty

1 hr ago | 159 Views

Man kills friend over cigarettes

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Only 100 Warriors v Congo tickets for Bulawayo fans

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Nurse beats up patient

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Woman sues Minister for botched operation

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zanu-PF mourns Cyclone Idai victims

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Bosso falls to Wankie

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa returns to be with people

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Zera to beat SADC lightbulbs deadline

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa impressed by UAE rise

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Cyclone Idai to subside

1 hr ago | 426 Views

We cannot blame Nelson Chamisa without blaming all of us

1 hr ago | 262 Views

82 dead as cyclone toll doubles in Zimbabwe, more feared dead

1 hr ago | 597 Views

Chombo goes to Supreme Court

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Zanu-PF shadow MP comes to the rescue of Harare Hospital

1 hr ago | 139 Views

'More Zimbabweans in exile under Mnangagwa than there were during Mugabe's rule'

1 hr ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe targeting to process FDI approvals in hours

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zinara audit exposes double-dippers

1 hr ago | 112 Views

'Currency floating brings stability'

1 hr ago | 243 Views

Joshua Nkomo family fumes over 'delayed' Harare statue

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Govt deploys psychologist to 'haunted' Bulawayo school

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Makomo wins claims dispute

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone death toll rises to 40

14 hrs ago | 3202 Views

Mugabe, former lieutenants shift blame: Who really was behind Gukurahundi genocide?

14 hrs ago | 6081 Views

MDC Congress: Proposals to achieve unity, progress

14 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Selfish Zanu-PF govt behind our suffering

14 hrs ago | 869 Views

Wonders never cease

14 hrs ago | 1823 Views

Pricing madness hits Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 3255 Views

Egodini Mall project stalls

14 hrs ago | 945 Views

Fuel prices up by 8 cents

14 hrs ago | 1531 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days