Kasukuwere warning ruffles Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
There are real fears that both the ruling party and the country be entering a new phase of significant political turmoil leading to the 2023 national elections.

This comes after former Cabinet minister and Zanu-PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, warned that he may soon return to politics, to take on President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Said Kasukuwere, "Whilst silence is golden, there comes a time when your enemies think you are enjoying it. Abuse of authority and power has limits.God Bless Zimbabwe. I said it will be rough, but it's gonna be rougher but thereafter we will have a Zimbabwe we all want. This monopoly and idiocy shall be challenged. With or without, 2023 is coming.Tatamba zvakwana!"

More to follow...

Source - Daily News

