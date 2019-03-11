Delta Corporation operating at full capacity

News / National

by FinX

Listed beverages manufacture Delta Corporation is expected to resume operating to full capacity this week. This comes as the company's forex woes have been reduced following the introduction of the interbank market and direct sales made in hard currency.The beverages manufacture has been operating at less than 50% capacity utilisation from 90% in last year November, when it stopped producing soft drinks due to foreign currency shortages.Company secretary Alex Makamure, confirmed the development, but, however, said the interbank market is failing to meet all their forex demands."As of now there is limited forex on the interbank market. We have made small payments for concentrates orders which we have started processing. This was funded partly from interbank and our direct sales in forex. We still need customers to pay part of their orders in forex for us to normalise supplies," said Makamure.Delta's business had been adversely affected by shortages of foreign currency, which had resulted in the company failing to meet orders, and in the case of soft drinks, being out of stock for prolonged periods.Makamure said the group experts to ramp up production when the concentrates that are in transit arrive at the end of last week.