Bus swept away in Chimanimani

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that a TripTrans bus was swept away in Chimanimani.There are fears that the death toll is much higher as some of the worst affected areas had become inaccessible for the authorities to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Idai."The Zimbabwe Republic Police is urging motorists to be cautious as the nation braces for the impact of Cyclone Idai in some parts of the country," he said in a statement."The police appeal follows an incident in Chimanimani on 15 March 2019 where a TripTrans bus which had 12 occupants tried to cross a flooded river near Skyline Area and was swept away."Nine people survived and are currently seeking shelter at a mountain whilst three others, who include two women and the conductor, are missing. The bus is yet to be retrieved or located from the river."President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared areas already hit or are likely to be hit by the heavy rains a state of disaster.The cyclone that was moving at a speed of 170km per hour left a massive trail of destruction in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts and had since reached Masvingo by last night.