Chipinge MP's wife survived by climbing a tree

by Staff reporter

Chipinge South MP Enock Porusingazi said his wife only survived by climbing a tree.There are fears that the death toll is much higher as some of the worst affected areas had become inaccessible for the authorities to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Idai."I am going back to my constituency, my wife survived the cyclone after climbing a tree and my house was also damaged at our farm and this is where my wife was at the time. I need to be on the ground and see the best way I can help," he said."My neighbours had to call me saying my wife's life was in danger, at least she is alive and I am concerned about the displaced people in my constituency."Legislators from Chipinge attending a three day Parliamentary portfolio committee on lands, agriculture water and climate and thematic committee on indigenisation and empowerment meeting had to leave hurriedly after distress calls from their respective areas.President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared areas already hit or are likely to be hit by the heavy rains a state of disaster.The cyclone that was moving at a speed of 170km per hour left a massive trail of destruction in Chimanimani and Chipinge districts and had since reached Masvingo by last night.