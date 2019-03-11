Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe boarding school hit by deadly cyclone landslide, s pupils dead

by BBC
3 hrs ago | Views
Two boarding school pupils are among 31 people to have been killed in eastern Zimbabwe by Cyclone Idai.

They were asleep in their dormitory when rocks swept down a mountain and knocked over a wall, officials say.

A further three people are missing after a bus was washed away when the driver tried to cross a flooded river.

The tropical storm cut off power and communications in Manicaland province, along the border with Mozambique, where about 21 people have died.

The cyclone made landfall in Mozambique on Thursday, with winds of up to 177km/h (106 mph). It cut off more than 500,000 residents in the port city of Beira, one the country's largest cities. Roads were flooded and the airport was shut down.

Rains and flooding ahead of the storm's arrival had left about more than 120 people dead in Mozambique and Malawi.

Marooned on a mountain

In Zimbabwe, a state of emergency has been declared in affected areas after homes and bridges were washed away by the floodwaters.

A further 71 people are said to be missing and the death toll is expected to rise when the full scale of the damage becomes clear as the floodwaters subside.

The BBC's Nomsa Maseko says the devastation caused by the cyclone has affected thousands of people and shocked Zimbabweans.

The Charles Lwanga Secondary School in the mountainous district of Chimanimani has been closed and the army has been deployed to evacuate the 200 trapped pupils, according to the Department of Civil Protection.

More than 100 houses have been damaged in the town of Chimanimani, which was cut off on Saturday, according to Zimbabwe's information ministry.

MP's wife climbed a tree

The police have urged drivers not to try to cross flooded rivers in the region.

Nine people who escaped from the bus which was swept away near the Skyline Area are said to be marooned on a nearby mountain.

Many others sought shelter on mountainsides but high winds initially made it difficult for rescuers to reach them.

On Sunday afternoon, Zimbabwe's information ministry said that visibility had improved and military helicopters were taking the injured for medical treatment.

The wife of Chipinge South MP Enock Porusingazi only survived by climbing a tree, he told the Standard newspaper.

"I am going back to my constituency, my wife survived the cyclone after climbing a tree and my house was also damaged at our farm and this is where my wife was at the time."

The storm is moving further west and has ripped roofs off prison cells in the southern city of Masvingo, according to state broadcaster ZBC.

Source - BBC

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mudzuri recalls how Chamisa grabbed power following Tsvangirai's death

23 mins ago | 101 Views

Perrance Shiri summons in all army engineers from across the country

27 mins ago | 237 Views

Chamisa rekindles his fight with Masvingo mayor

34 mins ago | 177 Views

'Army killings stiffled UK efforts to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe'

36 mins ago | 165 Views

We were misled - Doctors

36 mins ago | 343 Views

Chamisa to tour cyclone-ravaged areas

37 mins ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa to swear in Chidawu today

44 mins ago | 181 Views

Mnangagwa back from UAE

47 mins ago | 155 Views

ZANU PF proposes to give away platinum to foreign Capitalists

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Chamisa in pole position as MDC Alliance congress beckons

1 hr ago | 376 Views

Army dumps Chipinge pupils?

1 hr ago | 1989 Views

Rhodesia was 'successful' because essentially it was a province of SA

2 hrs ago | 665 Views

Trump sends US officials to investigate land expropriation in South Africa

2 hrs ago | 499 Views

Chamisa descends in Chimanimani as Cyclone Idai kills 82

3 hrs ago | 3314 Views

Jonathan Moyo recruits Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 5006 Views

Zimbabweans struggle with storm floods

3 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Chipinge MP's wife survived by climbing a tree

3 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Bus swept away in Chimanimani

3 hrs ago | 2045 Views

President Mnangagwa a Tonga from Zambia?

3 hrs ago | 5679 Views

Artisanal miners wreak havoc at Mazowe mine

4 hrs ago | 576 Views

Delta Corporation operating at full capacity

4 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Andy Muridzo promises new album

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Kasukuwere warning ruffles Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 2810 Views

Fresh turmoil looms in Zanu-PF, as war vets demand clean up at party HQ

4 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Residents plot to petition Parly over baboon menace

4 hrs ago | 501 Views

Zimbabwe NGO challenges suspension

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

MDC Midlands in power-sharing deal

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Ex-prosecutor boss seeks Ziyambi intervention

4 hrs ago | 546 Views

Price stability key to economic recovery

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

'Starving villagers' skin neighbour's cow

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

Time's up

4 hrs ago | 326 Views

EFF in door-to-door campaign for Bulawayo's ward 28 by-election

4 hrs ago | 415 Views

Chamisa turns to rebels, as fight for MDC leadership hits the home stretch

4 hrs ago | 2096 Views

Zimra taken to court over forex duty

4 hrs ago | 434 Views

Nurse beats up patient

4 hrs ago | 679 Views

Cyclone Idai to subside

4 hrs ago | 1054 Views

We cannot blame Nelson Chamisa without blaming all of us

4 hrs ago | 650 Views

82 dead as cyclone toll doubles in Zimbabwe, more feared dead

4 hrs ago | 2076 Views

Chombo goes to Supreme Court

5 hrs ago | 351 Views

'Currency floating brings stability'

5 hrs ago | 893 Views

Joshua Nkomo family fumes over 'delayed' Harare statue

5 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone death toll rises to 40

17 hrs ago | 3529 Views

Mugabe, former lieutenants shift blame: Who really was behind Gukurahundi genocide?

17 hrs ago | 6771 Views

MDC Congress: Proposals to achieve unity, progress

17 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Selfish Zanu-PF govt behind our suffering

17 hrs ago | 924 Views

Wonders never cease

17 hrs ago | 1956 Views

Pricing madness hits Victoria Falls

17 hrs ago | 3456 Views

Egodini Mall project stalls

17 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Fuel prices up by 8 cents

17 hrs ago | 1680 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days