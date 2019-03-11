Army dumps Chipinge pupils?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Don't see any ARMY there, just students & their teachers walking. Or you mean to say the ARMY picked them later? 🤷♂️ #CycloneIdaiZW pic.twitter.com/mn02eG5mwy — Dr. Victor Chimhutu (@DrVChimhutu) March 18, 2019

The Zimbabwe National Army did not rescue pupils at St Charles Luwanga as reported by the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services journalist Zenzeloe Ndebele has revealed.On Sunday the Ministry had reported that "The ZNA has rescued the pupils from St Charles Luwanga and they are now at Skyline. The first batch of pupils is expected to be in Mutare tomorrow (Monday) morning."But Ndebele said, "I heard on Radio that students and teachers from St. Charles Lwanga have been rescued but am told they are walking to Chipinge hoping to get help there.They walked from the school to Skyline yesterday evening to link up with ZNA, but the army didn't pitch up."They went back to the school for the night. This morning they are walking to Chipinge. Where are the helicopters, are they still not able to fly."On Saturday there were reports of two pupils who died while asleep when a rock fall hit the dining hall and dormitory at the school which is located in the eastern province of Manicaland.Cyclone Idai has affected more than 1.5 million people across southern Africa since it hit land in Mozambique last week.