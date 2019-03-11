Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa back from UAE

by Staff reporter
20 secs ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived back home from the United Arab Emirates where he had to cut short his visit to come home and help assist families and communities affected by the devastating effects of Cyclone Idai.

The President said the country is deeply grieved by the loss of lives and the destruction left in the wake of the cyclone and saw it fit to come back home.

He added that the country's special forces are doing all they can to assist in rescue efforts to affected families.

Mnangagwa also paid tribute to the authorities for the efforts they made in managing the situation in his absence.



Source - zbc

