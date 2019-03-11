Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa to swear in Chidawu today

by Ndou Paul
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will today swear in the Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province, Honourable Oliver Chidawu at 1330Hrs at State House.

Mnangagwa appointed Zanu-PF senator Oliver Chidawu as Minister for the Harare Metropolitan province seven months after the general elections held last July.

The swearing-in ceremony was announced on Twitter.

"President @edmnangagwa will today swear in the Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province, Honourable Oliver Chidawu at 1330Hrs at State House. All media houses are invited."


Harare businessman Chidawu, with alleged close links to Mnangagwa has for years been under the political radar after serving as Mayor of Harare between 1984 and 1985.

Chidawu emerged from the sidelines to lead Zanu-PF's list under the proportional representation allocations for Harare.

After his controversial victory in last year's elections Mnangagwa appointed his Cabinet as well as all provincial ministers except for Harare.

There were rumours that the Zanu-PF leader was at some point considering appointing his nephew Tongai Mnangagwa the ruling party's MP for Harare South.

Source - Byo24News

