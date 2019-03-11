Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa to tour cyclone-ravaged areas

by Staff reporter
14 secs ago | Views
OPPOSITION MDC leader Nelson Chamisa is reportedly planning to visit the Cyclone Idai-ravaged Manicaland province this week for a first-hand assessment of the disaster and appreciate the needs of the affected families.

"The president is praying for the people in Manicaland and his team is preparing for him to visit affected areas, while through party organs we are also co-ordinating efforts to give a helping hand. We are well aware that this has nothing to do with politics, but the people of Zimbabwe," said an MDC insider.
Chamisa, through his spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda, expressed empathy and called on well-wishers to assist the families.

"The State has an obligation to support citizens in need. Let us mobilise everything necessary to ensure the safety and comfort of citizens. The latest tragedy is an important reminder of the necessity of the State's disaster preparedness … Lives have been lost. We empathise with all who have suffered from the natural catastrophe. We appeal to all well-wishers to support our people in need," he said.

MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume called out President Mnangagwa, saying his trip to the United Arab Emirites (UAE) was irresponsible and showed his lack of care for the ordinary people.

"Doctors are struggling to assist patients with absolutely no support from government. A cyclone is wreaking havoc in the eastern parts of the country. Old problems such as fuel shortages persist, yet Mnangagwa flies out once more. The MDC condemns this kind of behaviour; such opulence of travelling in luxury on the back of taxpayers in the face of crisis and poverty is a clear sign of showing no respect and care for the citizen," he said in a statement.

Mafume joined hundreds of citizens on social media, who said Mnangagwa should not have flown to the UAE, especially given that the country was aware of the cyclone before he left.

"What kind of person leaves behind dying children, sinking homes, washed away bridges and goes on a dish-sampling mission in the Middle East?"

But Information ministry secretary Ndabaningi Mangwana disputed the opposition claims, saying Mnangagwa's trip was not a vacation, but critical engagement that would bring lots of benefits to the country.

"The President is not on some working exotic holiday. The purpose of his journey is for the benefit of this country. He has deployed resources to deal with the disaster from the cyclone, unless you wanted him to personally drive the choppers. His presence here would not stop the rains," Mangwana said.

Civil Society groups rapped the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) for being ill-prepared for the disaster although it had received prior warnings from the Meteorogical Services Department.

Human rights activist Farai Maguwu said the government should have evacuated people living in high risk areas prior to the disaster.

"There was a warning by the Meteorological Services Department days before this devastating cyclone. There was no single disaster preparedness to save the lives of the people. They did not care and the government could have equipped the Civil Protection Unit," he said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa to swear in Chidawu today

8 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa back from UAE

10 mins ago | 17 Views

ZANU PF proposes to give away platinum to foreign Capitalists

25 mins ago | 50 Views

Chamisa in pole position as MDC Alliance congress beckons

47 mins ago | 178 Views

Army dumps Chipinge pupils?

52 mins ago | 1241 Views

Rhodesia was 'successful' because essentially it was a province of SA

1 hr ago | 451 Views

Trump sends US officials to investigate land expropriation in South Africa

1 hr ago | 335 Views

Chamisa descends in Chimanimani as Cyclone Idai kills 82

2 hrs ago | 2673 Views

Jonathan Moyo recruits Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 4199 Views

Zimbabweans struggle with storm floods

2 hrs ago | 1511 Views

Zimbabwe boarding school hit by deadly cyclone landslide, s pupils dead

3 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Chipinge MP's wife survived by climbing a tree

3 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Bus swept away in Chimanimani

3 hrs ago | 1837 Views

President Mnangagwa a Tonga from Zambia?

3 hrs ago | 4646 Views

Artisanal miners wreak havoc at Mazowe mine

3 hrs ago | 543 Views

Delta Corporation operating at full capacity

4 hrs ago | 993 Views

Andy Muridzo promises new album

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Kasukuwere warning ruffles Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 2629 Views

Fresh turmoil looms in Zanu-PF, as war vets demand clean up at party HQ

4 hrs ago | 1888 Views

Residents plot to petition Parly over baboon menace

4 hrs ago | 474 Views

Zimbabwe NGO challenges suspension

4 hrs ago | 329 Views

MDC Midlands in power-sharing deal

4 hrs ago | 589 Views

Ex-prosecutor boss seeks Ziyambi intervention

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

Price stability key to economic recovery

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Zimbabwe land audits fail to resolve disputes

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Lack of IDs fuels child trafficking from Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

'Starving villagers' skin neighbour's cow

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Time's up

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

Situation in Zimbabwe hospitals a damning indictment on government

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Armed robbers terrorise Marondera residents

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

EFF in door-to-door campaign for Bulawayo's ward 28 by-election

4 hrs ago | 374 Views

Chamisa turns to rebels, as fight for MDC leadership hits the home stretch

4 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Dembare call off Malawi tour

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimra taken to court over forex duty

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Man kills friend over cigarettes

4 hrs ago | 155 Views

Only 100 Warriors v Congo tickets for Bulawayo fans

4 hrs ago | 188 Views

Nurse beats up patient

4 hrs ago | 618 Views

Woman sues Minister for botched operation

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zanu-PF mourns Cyclone Idai victims

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Bosso falls to Wankie

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa returns to be with people

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zera to beat SADC lightbulbs deadline

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mnangagwa impressed by UAE rise

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Cyclone Idai to subside

4 hrs ago | 974 Views

We cannot blame Nelson Chamisa without blaming all of us

4 hrs ago | 573 Views

82 dead as cyclone toll doubles in Zimbabwe, more feared dead

4 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Chombo goes to Supreme Court

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zanu-PF shadow MP comes to the rescue of Harare Hospital

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

'More Zimbabweans in exile under Mnangagwa than there were during Mugabe's rule'

4 hrs ago | 259 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days