High Court to decide Parirenyatwa's fate

by Staff reporter
THE High Court is on Wednesday expected to rule on ex-Health and Child Care minister David Parirenyatwa's application seeking charges of criminal abuse of office against him dropped.

Parirenyatwa argued in court papers that the charges were fabricated and only meant to embarrass him.

In the application, the former Cabinet minister cited the presiding magistrate Elisha Singano, the State and the Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi as respondents.

"The second and third respondents charged me for contravening Section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. I have not been furnished with a trial date to date. In fact, there is no docket on which I could be tried.

"What is clear is that the second and third respondents arrested me in order to embarrass me on confusing and confused allegations which do not make sense at all," Parirenyatwa said.

He further said that the State should not have arrested him in order to investigate the matter, adding that the arrest was a clear violation of his rights.

"I am advised which advice I accept that it is improper for the second and third respondents to arrest me in order to investigate when the opposite should be done.

"My arrest was not bonafide, it was malicious and amounts to persecution.

"I was not arrested in terms of the law and my arrest has nothing to do with due process of law. It is clear of violation of my rights.

"I am advised which advice I accept that any conduct which is inconsistent with the Constitution is null and void so is my arrest," the ex-minister said.

Parirenyatwa also said the State does not have any case against him rather it fabricated the allegations to suit and justify his arrest.

Allegations against Parirenyatwa arose on June 4 last year when he was still Health and Child Care minister.

He allegedly abused his position as a public officer and directed NatPharm board chairperson George Washaya to terminate the managing director Flora Sifeku's contract.

He allegedly showed favour for Newman Madzikwa, who had once been sacked from the pharmaceutical company for reportedly selling donated drugs.

At the time he was fired in September 2009, Madzikwa was NatPharm's Masvingo branch manager.

It was also revealed that Parirenyatwa had indicated that he required Sifeku's services at the ministry's head office for an indefinite period.

The board, according to court papers, complied with Parirenyatwa's directive and gave Sifeku and Madzikwa six months contracts each as managing directors effective June 1 to November 30 last year.

It is alleged that Parirenyatwa's conduct created double dipping on NatPharm funds as the company was paying two salaries towards the managing director's position, thereby prejudicing it of a total of $30 006.

Source - dailynews

