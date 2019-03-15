Mugabe's ex-deputy minister's house auctioned off

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Health and Child Care deputy minister Edwin Muguti is set to lose his house over rental arrears owed to Joyce Mako-Mashaninga.Last year, the court handed a default judgment after Muguti failed to defend Mako-Mushaninga's suit after failing to pay over $13 600 in rental arrears to his former landlord.Muguti, a renowned surgeon, applied for recession of judgment in terms of Order 9 Rule 63 of the rules of the High Court, 1971, but his appeal was thrown out.However, in a notice published yesterday, the Sheriff of the High Court instructed Zimauctions and Real Estate (Pvt) Ltd to sell by public auction Muguti's Manresa house which measures 4 000 square metres.This is the second time this year Muguti has lost property over failure to settle debt.Last month, Muguti lost a Mercedes Benz 560, Mercedes Benz 280, a Toyota Vista, green water tank, an Ecco flat screen TV set, a deep freezer, solar panels and among other movable assets over a debt he owed to African Century Limited.