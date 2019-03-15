Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kasukuwere threatens, Zanu-PF ruffled

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THERE are real fears that both the ruling party and the country could be entering a new phase of significant political turmoil leading to the 2023 national elections, the Daily News can report.

This comes after former Cabinet minister and Zanu-PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere warned at the weekend that he may soon return to politics, to take on President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Political analysts told the newspaper yesterday that Kasukuwere's seemingly imminent return to politics would seriously threaten Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF, as he had intimate knowledge of the ruling party, its leaders and modus operandi - which in turn could spawn violence.

A senior Zanu-PF official also warned that political temperatures in the country could rise significantly following Kasukuwere's angry response to the government's seizure of his holiday home on Friday.

"I'm very concerned that following last July's post-election violence and the equally violent riots earlier this year, that we could be entering a new phase of political and social unrest - which would be tragic, as the country is just beginning to stabilise.

"My fear is that some elements could very well use Tyson's (Kasukuwere's) announcement of his return to politics to plant anarchy, realising that he still enjoys support in some party (Zanu-PF) constituencies, particularly in Mashonaland.

"As it is, and as false as the claims are, I'm greatly disturbed by talk doing the rounds that his prosecution is not just politically-motivated, but also supposedly an attack against Zezurus by Karangas.

"This spells danger to both the party (Zanu-PF) and the country if we are not careful," the worried ruling party bigwig told the Daily News.

Kasukuwere's surprise announcement regarding his pending return to politics followed a ruling by Harare regional magistrate Hosea Mujaya earlier on Friday, which granted an application by prosecutors for the former Local Government minister to forfeit a RTGS$250 000 holiday home in Nyanga, which he had put down as surety for his bail - in the corruption charges that he is facing.

Kasukuwere is said to be receiving medical attention outside the country for a yet undisclosed ailment, which has seen him failing to attend court.

In the social media posts indicating his return to politics, the former Mt Darwin legislator made it clear that he believed that his current prosecution, and the sanctioning of the disposal of his property by the courts, was politically-motivated.

"Whilst silence is golden, there comes a time when your enemies think you are enjoying it. Abuse of authority and power has limits. God Bless ZW. #itsmycountrytoo!

"This is a very good invitation back into politics. Handei tione! (Bring it on!).

"I said it will be rough, but it's gonna be rougher, but thereafter we will have a ZW we all want. This monopoly and idiocy shall be challenged. With or without, 2023 is coming. Tatamba zvakwana! (The time to fool around is over!)," Kasukuwere said on Twitter soon after learning of the court's ruling.

What surprised many about these social media posts was that the former ruling party commissar had not only previously announced that he had retired from politics, but he had also seemingly gone on to focus on his farm and other business interests over the past year, while completely refraining from participating in and commenting on political developments in the country.

This all came after he initially fled Zimbabwe in November 2017, after the military executed a popular coup against former president Robert Mugabe - with the "new dispensation"  accusing him of being one of the alleged criminals who had surrounded the frail nonagenarian.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Suspected copper cable thieves electrocuted

4 mins ago | 4 Views

WATCH: Jubilation as Chamisa lands in Chimanimani

13 mins ago | 115 Views

US 'very enthusiastic' about Mnangagwa govt

1 hr ago | 706 Views

Small house challenges $50k adultery damages

1 hr ago | 433 Views

'Zimbabwe embassies must issue IDs, passports'

1 hr ago | 386 Views

Mugabe's ex-deputy minister's house auctioned off

1 hr ago | 918 Views

Komichi to appeal against conviction

1 hr ago | 271 Views

High Court to decide Parirenyatwa's fate

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Joshua Nkomo's family describe Mnangagwa's govt as a 'dead donkey'

2 hrs ago | 569 Views

Buyanga's AMG offers assistance to cyclone victims

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Beyond the New my foot!

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

US 2018 Human rights report on Zimbabwe biased

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone Idai death toll climbs to 89

4 hrs ago | 3566 Views

Mudzuri recalls how Chamisa grabbed power following Tsvangirai's death

4 hrs ago | 2895 Views

Perrance Shiri summons in all army engineers from across the country

5 hrs ago | 3954 Views

Chamisa rekindles his fight with Masvingo mayor

5 hrs ago | 1482 Views

'Army killings stiffled UK efforts to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 1505 Views

We were misled - Doctors

5 hrs ago | 3107 Views

Chamisa to tour cyclone-ravaged areas

5 hrs ago | 735 Views

Mnangagwa to swear in Chidawu today

5 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Mnangagwa back from UAE

5 hrs ago | 882 Views

ZANU PF proposes to give away platinum to foreign Capitalists

5 hrs ago | 767 Views

Chamisa in pole position as MDC Alliance congress beckons

5 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Army dumps Chipinge pupils?

6 hrs ago | 5125 Views

Rhodesia was 'successful' because essentially it was a province of SA

6 hrs ago | 1346 Views

Trump sends US officials to investigate land expropriation in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 946 Views

Chamisa descends in Chimanimani as Cyclone Idai kills 82

7 hrs ago | 5715 Views

Jonathan Moyo recruits Kasukuwere

7 hrs ago | 7904 Views

Zimbabweans struggle with storm floods

7 hrs ago | 2908 Views

Zimbabwe boarding school hit by deadly cyclone landslide, s pupils dead

7 hrs ago | 2221 Views

Chipinge MP's wife survived by climbing a tree

7 hrs ago | 2291 Views

Bus swept away in Chimanimani

7 hrs ago | 2875 Views

President Mnangagwa a Tonga from Zambia?

7 hrs ago | 10347 Views

Artisanal miners wreak havoc at Mazowe mine

8 hrs ago | 746 Views

Delta Corporation operating at full capacity

8 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Andy Muridzo promises new album

8 hrs ago | 198 Views

Kasukuwere warning ruffles Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 3517 Views

Fresh turmoil looms in Zanu-PF, as war vets demand clean up at party HQ

8 hrs ago | 2653 Views

Residents plot to petition Parly over baboon menace

8 hrs ago | 603 Views

Zimbabwe NGO challenges suspension

8 hrs ago | 439 Views

MDC Midlands in power-sharing deal

8 hrs ago | 853 Views

Ex-prosecutor boss seeks Ziyambi intervention

8 hrs ago | 771 Views

Price stability key to economic recovery

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

'Starving villagers' skin neighbour's cow

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Time's up

8 hrs ago | 419 Views

EFF in door-to-door campaign for Bulawayo's ward 28 by-election

8 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Chamisa turns to rebels, as fight for MDC leadership hits the home stretch

8 hrs ago | 3250 Views

Zimra taken to court over forex duty

8 hrs ago | 591 Views

Nurse beats up patient

9 hrs ago | 990 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days