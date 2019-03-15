Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Small house challenges $50k adultery damages

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
LORRAINE Chitereka, who has been ordered to pay Harare businesswoman Rudo Boka US$50 000 for having an extra-marital affair with her husband, has approached the court seeking to overturn the judgment.

Chitereka claimed she was duped and represented by a bogus lawyer, who failed to represent her in the application.

"This is an application for rescission of a default judgment granted against me and in favour of the respondent (Boka). The respondent concedes in her application for default judgment that an appearance to defend was duly entered…upon obtaining knowledge of this judgment, I attempted for the umpteenth time to check …, through my supposed lawyer.

"However, for reasons that appear in detail elsewhere in this affidavit, my ‘lawyer', later turned out to be bogus and is in fact on the run. Regrettably therefore, my default was occasioned by my reposing trust in, as it subsequently turned out, a fraudster posing as a lawyer. I paid (lawyer's name withheld) a total of US$2 125 and he drew up the appearance to defend and request for further particulars … In simple terms, I was duped and assured that my case was being actively defended when the reality has turned out otherwise now," Chitereka argued.

Through her lawyer, Thabani Mpofu, Boka filed summons on October 26, 2018, in a bid to compel Chitereka to compensate her and at the same time, desist from continuing with her adulterous relationship with her husband, Noah Mutambanengwe.

In her declaration filed alongside the summons, Boka insisted Chitereka and, had been living "in open adultery as husband and wife" with Mutambanengwe, whom she said she wed on August 8, 2015 in Harare.

On February 19, 2019, after realising that Chitereka had not bothered to defend the claim, which initially was for US$100 000, Boka again petitioned the High Court, seeking a default judgment against Chitereka and the matter was heard before Justice Clement Phiri, who handed the $50 000 damages ruling.

The judge set a new line for adultery in the landmark case in Zimbabwe, where cheating and adultery are one of the leading causes of divorces and break-ups.

The startling judicial ruling's uniqueness is two-fold. First, it is quite rare for a wife to sue the mistress in Zimbabwe and cases where a woman sues the other woman are few and far between.

Secondly, cases where restitution is rewarded at such a magnitude are even less common. With this ruling, many unhappy spouses may start looking into their own dysfunctional relationships and attempt to claim monetary settlements. For, in a country with paramours abound, you can be sure this will not be the last of these kinds of cases.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Suspected copper cable thieves electrocuted

3 mins ago | 3 Views

WATCH: Jubilation as Chamisa lands in Chimanimani

13 mins ago | 102 Views

US 'very enthusiastic' about Mnangagwa govt

1 hr ago | 696 Views

'Zimbabwe embassies must issue IDs, passports'

1 hr ago | 383 Views

Kasukuwere threatens, Zanu-PF ruffled

1 hr ago | 632 Views

Mugabe's ex-deputy minister's house auctioned off

1 hr ago | 914 Views

Komichi to appeal against conviction

1 hr ago | 269 Views

High Court to decide Parirenyatwa's fate

1 hr ago | 328 Views

Joshua Nkomo's family describe Mnangagwa's govt as a 'dead donkey'

2 hrs ago | 568 Views

Buyanga's AMG offers assistance to cyclone victims

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Beyond the New my foot!

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

US 2018 Human rights report on Zimbabwe biased

2 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone Idai death toll climbs to 89

4 hrs ago | 3560 Views

Mudzuri recalls how Chamisa grabbed power following Tsvangirai's death

4 hrs ago | 2893 Views

Perrance Shiri summons in all army engineers from across the country

5 hrs ago | 3953 Views

Chamisa rekindles his fight with Masvingo mayor

5 hrs ago | 1479 Views

'Army killings stiffled UK efforts to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 1504 Views

We were misled - Doctors

5 hrs ago | 3102 Views

Chamisa to tour cyclone-ravaged areas

5 hrs ago | 734 Views

Mnangagwa to swear in Chidawu today

5 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Mnangagwa back from UAE

5 hrs ago | 880 Views

ZANU PF proposes to give away platinum to foreign Capitalists

5 hrs ago | 766 Views

Chamisa in pole position as MDC Alliance congress beckons

5 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Army dumps Chipinge pupils?

6 hrs ago | 5120 Views

Rhodesia was 'successful' because essentially it was a province of SA

6 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Trump sends US officials to investigate land expropriation in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 946 Views

Chamisa descends in Chimanimani as Cyclone Idai kills 82

7 hrs ago | 5712 Views

Jonathan Moyo recruits Kasukuwere

7 hrs ago | 7900 Views

Zimbabweans struggle with storm floods

7 hrs ago | 2904 Views

Zimbabwe boarding school hit by deadly cyclone landslide, s pupils dead

7 hrs ago | 2220 Views

Chipinge MP's wife survived by climbing a tree

7 hrs ago | 2289 Views

Bus swept away in Chimanimani

7 hrs ago | 2875 Views

President Mnangagwa a Tonga from Zambia?

7 hrs ago | 10343 Views

Artisanal miners wreak havoc at Mazowe mine

8 hrs ago | 745 Views

Delta Corporation operating at full capacity

8 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Andy Muridzo promises new album

8 hrs ago | 198 Views

Kasukuwere warning ruffles Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 3517 Views

Fresh turmoil looms in Zanu-PF, as war vets demand clean up at party HQ

8 hrs ago | 2652 Views

Residents plot to petition Parly over baboon menace

8 hrs ago | 603 Views

Zimbabwe NGO challenges suspension

8 hrs ago | 439 Views

MDC Midlands in power-sharing deal

8 hrs ago | 853 Views

Ex-prosecutor boss seeks Ziyambi intervention

8 hrs ago | 771 Views

Price stability key to economic recovery

8 hrs ago | 341 Views

'Starving villagers' skin neighbour's cow

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Time's up

8 hrs ago | 419 Views

EFF in door-to-door campaign for Bulawayo's ward 28 by-election

8 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Chamisa turns to rebels, as fight for MDC leadership hits the home stretch

8 hrs ago | 3249 Views

Zimra taken to court over forex duty

8 hrs ago | 590 Views

Nurse beats up patient

8 hrs ago | 989 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days