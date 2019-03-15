WATCH: Jubilation as Chamisa lands in Chimanimani

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa on Monday descended in Chimanimani where he donated goodies to assist the victims of Cyclone Idai which has claimed 82 lives.Earlier during the day Chamisa had said, "I'm in Chimanimani and Chipinge today to assess the extent of cyclone Ida devastating effects and pay condolences to bereaved families. We will also assist some of those in need of food and blankets. We must pray for our country."Watch the video below: