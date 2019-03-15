Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Suspected copper cable thieves electrocuted

by Staff reporter
2 secs ago | Views
Three suspected copper cable thieves were early this morning electrocuted at Chestgate shopping centre in Chegutu while trying to steal electricity conductors.

Two died on the spot while the other one sustained severe burns and is admitted in hospital.

Police Spokesman for Mashonaland West Province, Inspector Clemence Mabgeazara said the three tripped over head cables which later turned live while they were in the process of trying to cut them.

Source - zbc

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Jubilation as Chamisa lands in Chimanimani

10 mins ago | 60 Views

US 'very enthusiastic' about Mnangagwa govt

1 hr ago | 661 Views

Small house challenges $50k adultery damages

1 hr ago | 411 Views

'Zimbabwe embassies must issue IDs, passports'

1 hr ago | 368 Views

Kasukuwere threatens, Zanu-PF ruffled

1 hr ago | 606 Views

Mugabe's ex-deputy minister's house auctioned off

1 hr ago | 889 Views

Komichi to appeal against conviction

1 hr ago | 258 Views

High Court to decide Parirenyatwa's fate

1 hr ago | 320 Views

Joshua Nkomo's family describe Mnangagwa's govt as a 'dead donkey'

1 hr ago | 557 Views

Buyanga's AMG offers assistance to cyclone victims

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Beyond the New my foot!

2 hrs ago | 354 Views

US 2018 Human rights report on Zimbabwe biased

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone Idai death toll climbs to 89

4 hrs ago | 3544 Views

Mudzuri recalls how Chamisa grabbed power following Tsvangirai's death

4 hrs ago | 2878 Views

Perrance Shiri summons in all army engineers from across the country

4 hrs ago | 3933 Views

Chamisa rekindles his fight with Masvingo mayor

5 hrs ago | 1475 Views

'Army killings stiffled UK efforts to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe'

5 hrs ago | 1497 Views

We were misled - Doctors

5 hrs ago | 3091 Views

Chamisa to tour cyclone-ravaged areas

5 hrs ago | 733 Views

Mnangagwa to swear in Chidawu today

5 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Mnangagwa back from UAE

5 hrs ago | 878 Views

ZANU PF proposes to give away platinum to foreign Capitalists

5 hrs ago | 764 Views

Chamisa in pole position as MDC Alliance congress beckons

5 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Army dumps Chipinge pupils?

6 hrs ago | 5108 Views

Rhodesia was 'successful' because essentially it was a province of SA

6 hrs ago | 1339 Views

Trump sends US officials to investigate land expropriation in South Africa

6 hrs ago | 946 Views

Chamisa descends in Chimanimani as Cyclone Idai kills 82

7 hrs ago | 5695 Views

Jonathan Moyo recruits Kasukuwere

7 hrs ago | 7885 Views

Zimbabweans struggle with storm floods

7 hrs ago | 2900 Views

Zimbabwe boarding school hit by deadly cyclone landslide, s pupils dead

7 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Chipinge MP's wife survived by climbing a tree

7 hrs ago | 2287 Views

Bus swept away in Chimanimani

7 hrs ago | 2871 Views

President Mnangagwa a Tonga from Zambia?

7 hrs ago | 10305 Views

Artisanal miners wreak havoc at Mazowe mine

8 hrs ago | 744 Views

Delta Corporation operating at full capacity

8 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Andy Muridzo promises new album

8 hrs ago | 198 Views

Kasukuwere warning ruffles Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 3515 Views

Fresh turmoil looms in Zanu-PF, as war vets demand clean up at party HQ

8 hrs ago | 2648 Views

Residents plot to petition Parly over baboon menace

8 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zimbabwe NGO challenges suspension

8 hrs ago | 439 Views

MDC Midlands in power-sharing deal

8 hrs ago | 852 Views

Ex-prosecutor boss seeks Ziyambi intervention

8 hrs ago | 766 Views

Price stability key to economic recovery

8 hrs ago | 340 Views

'Starving villagers' skin neighbour's cow

8 hrs ago | 475 Views

Time's up

8 hrs ago | 419 Views

EFF in door-to-door campaign for Bulawayo's ward 28 by-election

8 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Chamisa turns to rebels, as fight for MDC leadership hits the home stretch

8 hrs ago | 3244 Views

Zimra taken to court over forex duty

8 hrs ago | 589 Views

Nurse beats up patient

8 hrs ago | 988 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days