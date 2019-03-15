Suspected copper cable thieves electrocuted

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three suspected copper cable thieves were early this morning electrocuted at Chestgate shopping centre in Chegutu while trying to steal electricity conductors.Two died on the spot while the other one sustained severe burns and is admitted in hospital.Police Spokesman for Mashonaland West Province, Inspector Clemence Mabgeazara said the three tripped over head cables which later turned live while they were in the process of trying to cut them.