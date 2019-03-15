Government responds to Kasukuwere's threats

Latest News Editor's Choice


Government Deputy Spokesperson Energy Mutodi says former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere is correct to be angry about the move by the state to attach his property but he should not direct the anger on President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Said Mutodi, "Former Minister Saviour Kasukuwere's anger is misdirected. While attaching one's immovable property for skipping bail is horrifying and disgusting, he cannot blame the ED Mnangagwa administration for allowing the rule of law. The 8th Parliament must have outlawed such laws."

Mutodi further said the laws that the country is using should be changed by parliament.

"We say, ‘Kunorumwa inomisa muswe, yapeta muswe ikarara haicharumwa. Chitunha hachibvunzwe chikwereti' but the English laws we are using are arrogant and dehumanising. You can't blame ED it needs Parliament to change the law. If we were united, we could make our country a better place."

After hearing that the state wants to attach his house over allegedly skipping bail, Kasukuwere had said, "Whilst silence is golden, there comes a time when your enemies think you are enjoying it. Abuse of authority and power has limits. I said it will be rough, but it's gonna be rougher but thereafter we will have a ZW we all want. This monopoly and idiocy shall be challenged. With or without,2023 is coming."



