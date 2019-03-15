Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PHOTO: Chiwenga back in good health

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Vice President Constantino Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga on Monday appeared at State House at the swearing-in of Honourable Oliver Chidawu as the Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province.

The Former General has not been well for some time and had to be airlifted to India for treatment.

There has been speculation that Chiwenga is suffering from poisoning while others say its cancer.

A South African Pastor Alph Lukau said Chiwenga was a victim of witchcraft.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man drowns in bathtub

11 mins ago | 26 Views

Death toll in Zimbabwe rises to 98

36 mins ago | 275 Views

Herald Editor clashes with America

58 mins ago | 341 Views

Mthuli Ncube avails $50 Million to deal with Cyclone Idai

3 hrs ago | 965 Views

Government responds to Kasukuwere's threats

3 hrs ago | 3623 Views

Suspected copper cable thieves electrocuted

3 hrs ago | 1299 Views

WATCH: Jubilation as Chamisa lands in Chimanimani

3 hrs ago | 6066 Views

US 'very enthusiastic' about Mnangagwa govt

5 hrs ago | 2614 Views

Small house challenges $50k adultery damages

5 hrs ago | 1650 Views

'Zimbabwe embassies must issue IDs, passports'

5 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Kasukuwere threatens, Zanu-PF ruffled

5 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Mugabe's ex-deputy minister's house auctioned off

5 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Komichi to appeal against conviction

5 hrs ago | 467 Views

High Court to decide Parirenyatwa's fate

5 hrs ago | 431 Views

Joshua Nkomo's family describe Mnangagwa's govt as a 'dead donkey'

5 hrs ago | 981 Views

Buyanga's AMG offers assistance to cyclone victims

5 hrs ago | 505 Views

Beyond the New my foot!

5 hrs ago | 505 Views

US 2018 Human rights report on Zimbabwe biased

5 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone Idai death toll climbs to 89

7 hrs ago | 4340 Views

Mudzuri recalls how Chamisa grabbed power following Tsvangirai's death

8 hrs ago | 3464 Views

Perrance Shiri summons in all army engineers from across the country

8 hrs ago | 4802 Views

Chamisa rekindles his fight with Masvingo mayor

8 hrs ago | 1655 Views

'Army killings stiffled UK efforts to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 1722 Views

We were misled - Doctors

8 hrs ago | 3391 Views

Chamisa to tour cyclone-ravaged areas

8 hrs ago | 834 Views

Mnangagwa to swear in Chidawu today

8 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Mnangagwa back from UAE

8 hrs ago | 977 Views

ZANU PF proposes to give away platinum to foreign Capitalists

8 hrs ago | 956 Views

Chamisa in pole position as MDC Alliance congress beckons

9 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Army dumps Chipinge pupils?

9 hrs ago | 6095 Views

Rhodesia was 'successful' because essentially it was a province of SA

9 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Trump sends US officials to investigate land expropriation in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Chamisa descends in Chimanimani as Cyclone Idai kills 82

10 hrs ago | 6348 Views

Jonathan Moyo recruits Kasukuwere

10 hrs ago | 9117 Views

Zimbabweans struggle with storm floods

10 hrs ago | 3125 Views

Zimbabwe boarding school hit by deadly cyclone landslide, s pupils dead

10 hrs ago | 2342 Views

Chipinge MP's wife survived by climbing a tree

10 hrs ago | 2449 Views

Bus swept away in Chimanimani

10 hrs ago | 3080 Views

President Mnangagwa a Tonga from Zambia?

11 hrs ago | 12842 Views

Artisanal miners wreak havoc at Mazowe mine

11 hrs ago | 787 Views

Delta Corporation operating at full capacity

11 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Andy Muridzo promises new album

11 hrs ago | 211 Views

Kasukuwere warning ruffles Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 3658 Views

Fresh turmoil looms in Zanu-PF, as war vets demand clean up at party HQ

12 hrs ago | 2853 Views

Residents plot to petition Parly over baboon menace

12 hrs ago | 639 Views

Zimbabwe NGO challenges suspension

12 hrs ago | 469 Views

MDC Midlands in power-sharing deal

12 hrs ago | 920 Views

Ex-prosecutor boss seeks Ziyambi intervention

12 hrs ago | 932 Views

Price stability key to economic recovery

12 hrs ago | 382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days