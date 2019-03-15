Linda Masarira speaks on deadly Cyclone Idai

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu





I am afraid that some of my fellow politicians will run front and center trying to capitalize on this catastrophe by offering either sweet talk of meagre unsustainable assistance simply for political reasons



A national disaster fund should be established where all donations should be channelled through to ensure equitable and sustainable relief. I see a troubling trend of pointing fingers. This is not the time to make political names.



In a disaster, relief sustainability is important because fly by night relief efforts will leave victims stranded after a couple of days. Those who were displaced need accommodation &government should be pushed to be the overarching overseer in the refuge efforts

The Spokesperson of the Thokozani Khuphe led MDC-T Linda Masarira says the government needs to establish a national disaster fund where all well-wishers can channel their donations to.Masarira also said the Cyclone Idai period should unite Zimbabweans and politicians should not use it to gain mileage.Read her full statement below: