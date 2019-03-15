Army rescues St Charles Lwanga students

News / National

by Staff reporter

Four form one students from St Charles Lwanga seminary secondary school in Chimanimani are currently admitted at Chipinge General Hospital, while some of the students have since been rescued and are being taken to Mutare until the situation normalises.Two students and a security guard were confirmed dead at the school and the rest have now been rescued.The visibly shaken students narrated the events that led them to the hospital with the uniformed forces playing a major role towards their rescue.Acting Nurse-in-Charge at the hospital, Sister Kathrine described the students' condition as stable.The school has been temporarily closed, with some students still at Chipinge Primary School before proceeding to Mutare where they will further depart to their respective homes.Several government ministers who include Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (Defence and War Veterans Welfare), Joel Biggie Matiza (Transport and Infrastructure Development), Sekesai Nzenza (Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare) and July Moyo (Local Government, Public Works and National Housing) toured the school to assess the damage but also had a chance to interact with some of the rescued students.The army continues to lead several rescue missions across the province and have constructed an alternative road network to enable transporters help to reach affected areas.