Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Potraz boss wants charges quashed

by Staff reporter
42 secs ago | Views
Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) director-general Gift Machengete, who is facing charges of contravening the Procurement Act, has made an application for exception.

Machengete argued that he did not act unlawfully in any way, adding that the facts as alleged by the State, did not disclose how the offence was committed. When he initially appeared in court, Machengete was charged with criminal abuse of office or alternatively "inducing a procuring entity to engage in procurement by a method that is prohibited by the Act of public procurement and disposal of public asset regulations".

The prosecution abandoned the main charge and is now pursuing the alternative charge of contravening the Procurement Act.

In his application for exception, Machengete, through his lawyers Messrs Selby Hwacha and Farai Zuva, seeks to have the charge quashed.

"On the face of it, the charge as read with the State outline is completely devoid of any details, particulars, facts or information as to how the accused allegedly induced or intended to induce Potraz as a procuring entity to engage in a procurement by a method that is prohibited by the Act.

"Facts alleging inducement are critical.

"The word induce refers to at least some elements of coercion, force, improper or immoral persuasion.

"In the absence of anything in the charge and or outline of the State case particularising exactly how the accused allegedly induced or intended to induce Potraz to adopt the alleged prohibited procurement method, the charge is vague and embarrassing.

"It does not constitute a cognisable and certain offence to which the accused person can be asked to answer.

"It is not legally tenable for an accused to plead to a charge in which there is no averment as to how he allegedly committed the offence.

"Section 178 of the Criminal Procedure and Evidence Act specifically provides that a charge can be quashed, where it is calculated to embarrass an accused person in the conduct of his defence," reads part of the application.

Machengete yesterday appeared before magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya and the matter was remanded to March 25 for trial. The prosecution is expected to respond to the application on that date.

It is the State's case that Machengete caused Potraz to purchase 24 containerised village information centres from Smart Building Solutions Ltd for $1 494 104,33 by way of quotations instead of the competitive bidding method as required by the Act.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Interbank rate sparks row

1 min ago | 2 Views

'Zimbabwe hospital nurses washing bandages to re-use on patients'

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Gift Banda to stay in the cold for much longer

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Rescue mission reaches parts of cyclone-ravaged Chimanimani

4 mins ago | 1 Views

'Interbank market won't be manipulated'

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa consoles grieving nation

5 mins ago | 6 Views

'Zinara Finance Director deliberately dodged Parliament"

6 mins ago | 14 Views

Gono to land top ZANU PF post?

19 mins ago | 220 Views

MDC Alliance dismantling patriarchy towards a people’s movement

1 hr ago | 558 Views

Government assures the nation on adequate grain in silos

11 hrs ago | 591 Views

Army rescues St Charles Lwanga students

11 hrs ago | 4831 Views

Doctors give government two-week ultimatum on supplies - decisive action at last, after 38 years of dithering

11 hrs ago | 1611 Views

5 important parts of a blog post

11 hrs ago | 383 Views

Linda Masarira speaks on deadly Cyclone Idai

12 hrs ago | 1850 Views

Man drowns in bathtub

12 hrs ago | 4044 Views

Death toll in Zimbabwe rises to 98

13 hrs ago | 3417 Views

Herald Editor clashes with America

13 hrs ago | 3115 Views

PHOTO: Chiwenga back in good health

14 hrs ago | 12201 Views

Mthuli Ncube avails $50 Million to deal with Cyclone Idai

15 hrs ago | 1801 Views

Government responds to Kasukuwere's threats

15 hrs ago | 10169 Views

Suspected copper cable thieves electrocuted

15 hrs ago | 2234 Views

WATCH: Jubilation as Chamisa lands in Chimanimani

15 hrs ago | 10514 Views

US 'very enthusiastic' about Mnangagwa govt

17 hrs ago | 3416 Views

Small house challenges $50k adultery damages

17 hrs ago | 2204 Views

'Zimbabwe embassies must issue IDs, passports'

17 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Kasukuwere threatens, Zanu-PF ruffled

17 hrs ago | 2127 Views

Mugabe's ex-deputy minister's house auctioned off

17 hrs ago | 2076 Views

Komichi to appeal against conviction

17 hrs ago | 572 Views

High Court to decide Parirenyatwa's fate

17 hrs ago | 523 Views

Joshua Nkomo's family describe Mnangagwa's govt as a 'dead donkey'

17 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Buyanga's AMG offers assistance to cyclone victims

17 hrs ago | 797 Views

Beyond the New my foot!

17 hrs ago | 654 Views

US 2018 Human rights report on Zimbabwe biased

17 hrs ago | 715 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone Idai death toll climbs to 89

19 hrs ago | 5087 Views

Mudzuri recalls how Chamisa grabbed power following Tsvangirai's death

20 hrs ago | 4022 Views

Perrance Shiri summons in all army engineers from across the country

20 hrs ago | 5656 Views

Chamisa rekindles his fight with Masvingo mayor

20 hrs ago | 1826 Views

'Army killings stiffled UK efforts to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe'

20 hrs ago | 2104 Views

We were misled - Doctors

20 hrs ago | 3722 Views

Chamisa to tour cyclone-ravaged areas

20 hrs ago | 955 Views

Mnangagwa to swear in Chidawu today

20 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Mnangagwa back from UAE

20 hrs ago | 1083 Views

ZANU PF proposes to give away platinum to foreign Capitalists

20 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Chamisa in pole position as MDC Alliance congress beckons

21 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Army dumps Chipinge pupils?

21 hrs ago | 7065 Views

Rhodesia was 'successful' because essentially it was a province of SA

21 hrs ago | 1736 Views

Trump sends US officials to investigate land expropriation in South Africa

21 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Chamisa descends in Chimanimani as Cyclone Idai kills 82

22 hrs ago | 7100 Views

Jonathan Moyo recruits Kasukuwere

22 hrs ago | 10405 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days