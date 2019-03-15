Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

RBZ boss' case deferred

by Staff reporter
52 secs ago | Views
Suspended Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Financial Intelligence Unit director Mirirai Chiremba's application for refusal of further remand was yesterday rolled over to Thursday after his lawyer, Mr Addington Chinake, said the State was not ready to respond. Chiremba is facing charges of criminal abuse of duty and is on $6 000 bail.

His other bail conditions include surrendering his passport, reporting three times a week - Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays - to the Criminal Investigations Department, not to interfere with witnesses from NMB Bank and the RBZ, and to surrender title deeds to his house in New Marlborough, Harare.

Mr Chinake said the State was supposed to respond to the application last week, but failed to do so. Harare provincial magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro deferred the matter to Thursday for the State to respond to the application.

Allegations are that on October 13, 2017, Suzan General Trading opened an NMB account at the Borrowdale b ranch which was meant to facilitate payments by Fidelity Printers and Refiners for gold delivered by the company. At the time, the corporate withdrawal limit was $10 000 per day.

On October 27, the same year, Suzan, through one of its signatories, Shah Saumilkumar, submitted an application to NMB requesting for its withdrawal limit to be raised to $30 000.

The bank reviewed the application before transferring it to the RBZ Financial Intelligence Unit for processing.

Chiremba approved the application on November 3. On February 23, 2018, Suzan again applied for their daily limit to be increased to $95 000 due to business expansion and Chiremba allegedly approved the request before it was processed by the RBZ Financial Intelligence Unit.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MP donates 100 bags of cement to school

5 secs ago | 0 Views

Guvamombe to have his day at Magistrates' court

1 min ago | 3 Views

Potraz boss wants charges quashed

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Interbank rate sparks row

3 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zimbabwe hospital nurses washing bandages to re-use on patients'

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Gift Banda to stay in the cold for much longer

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Rescue mission reaches parts of cyclone-ravaged Chimanimani

5 mins ago | 4 Views

'Interbank market won't be manipulated'

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa consoles grieving nation

6 mins ago | 6 Views

'Zinara Finance Director deliberately dodged Parliament"

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Gono to land top ZANU PF post?

21 mins ago | 245 Views

MDC Alliance dismantling patriarchy towards a people’s movement

1 hr ago | 572 Views

Government assures the nation on adequate grain in silos

11 hrs ago | 592 Views

Army rescues St Charles Lwanga students

11 hrs ago | 4853 Views

Doctors give government two-week ultimatum on supplies - decisive action at last, after 38 years of dithering

11 hrs ago | 1613 Views

5 important parts of a blog post

11 hrs ago | 386 Views

Linda Masarira speaks on deadly Cyclone Idai

12 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Man drowns in bathtub

12 hrs ago | 4061 Views

Death toll in Zimbabwe rises to 98

13 hrs ago | 3427 Views

Herald Editor clashes with America

13 hrs ago | 3121 Views

PHOTO: Chiwenga back in good health

14 hrs ago | 12234 Views

Mthuli Ncube avails $50 Million to deal with Cyclone Idai

15 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Government responds to Kasukuwere's threats

15 hrs ago | 10185 Views

Suspected copper cable thieves electrocuted

15 hrs ago | 2246 Views

WATCH: Jubilation as Chamisa lands in Chimanimani

15 hrs ago | 10529 Views

US 'very enthusiastic' about Mnangagwa govt

17 hrs ago | 3418 Views

Small house challenges $50k adultery damages

17 hrs ago | 2208 Views

'Zimbabwe embassies must issue IDs, passports'

17 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Kasukuwere threatens, Zanu-PF ruffled

17 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Mugabe's ex-deputy minister's house auctioned off

17 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Komichi to appeal against conviction

17 hrs ago | 573 Views

High Court to decide Parirenyatwa's fate

17 hrs ago | 524 Views

Joshua Nkomo's family describe Mnangagwa's govt as a 'dead donkey'

17 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Buyanga's AMG offers assistance to cyclone victims

17 hrs ago | 799 Views

Beyond the New my foot!

17 hrs ago | 654 Views

US 2018 Human rights report on Zimbabwe biased

17 hrs ago | 715 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone Idai death toll climbs to 89

19 hrs ago | 5090 Views

Mudzuri recalls how Chamisa grabbed power following Tsvangirai's death

20 hrs ago | 4025 Views

Perrance Shiri summons in all army engineers from across the country

20 hrs ago | 5658 Views

Chamisa rekindles his fight with Masvingo mayor

20 hrs ago | 1826 Views

'Army killings stiffled UK efforts to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe'

20 hrs ago | 2104 Views

We were misled - Doctors

20 hrs ago | 3722 Views

Chamisa to tour cyclone-ravaged areas

20 hrs ago | 956 Views

Mnangagwa to swear in Chidawu today

20 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Mnangagwa back from UAE

20 hrs ago | 1083 Views

ZANU PF proposes to give away platinum to foreign Capitalists

20 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Chamisa in pole position as MDC Alliance congress beckons

21 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Army dumps Chipinge pupils?

21 hrs ago | 7067 Views

Rhodesia was 'successful' because essentially it was a province of SA

21 hrs ago | 1736 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days