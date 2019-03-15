Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MP donates 100 bags of cement to school

by Staff reporter
4 secs ago | Views
Beitbridge East parliamentarian Albert Nguluvhe on Saturday last week donated 100 bags of cement for the construction of a classroom block and a teachers' cottage at Elangeni Secondary School (Ward 5), some 35 kilometres along the Beitbridge-Masvingo Road.

He said the donation was part of his electoral promises to the Tshapfuche community and that it was important for politicians to partner to foster development.

"This donation we are making here today is a gesture of goodwill to complement the community's quest to have a secondary school in the area," said Nguluvhe.

"During the pre-election period, villagers around this area indicated that they wanted to build a secondary school to minimise the distance children walk to the nearest school which is 16km away at Nuli.

"I then engaged some friends over their plight and we have decided to help them with resources to build a classroom block and one teachers' cottage. We are going to fund everything, including roofing material.

"Today we brought 100 bags of cement to lay the foundation for the project.

''We expect the classroom block to be completed by the end of this year. In the not-so-distant future we will bring an additional 250 bags."

Nguluvhe said the new classroom block will be dedicated to teaching of Science subject's in-line with the Government's thrust to promote the teaching of STEM subjects and innovation in all schools.

He said members of the community will mould the bricks to build both the classroom block and the teachers' cottage. Nguluvhe said prior to his donation, the villagers had already mobilised bricks to build another classroom block and ablution facilities.

"As local leadership, we have already agreed in principle with the Zimbabwe National Army that they will provide labour to build the school," he said.

"It is very important that we support children to get good marks that help shape their desired destiny. At the moment we have a shortage of laboratories."

Elangeni Secondary School Development Committee chairman Mr Oscar Singo said the donation was a life-saver for the struggling villagers. He said so far the community had constructed 10 squat holes at the proposed school site, moulded bricks to build one classroom block and drilled one borehole using their own resources.

"We have also agreed with the community members who are serviced by the Elangeni Primary School to contribute one bag of cement per household and RTGS$20 towards the construction of the school," said Mr Singo.

"We welcome this gesture from our Member of Parliament (Nguluvhe). It came at a time when we were running out of steam."

Mr Singo said the institution would absorb students from Elangeni and Tshapfuche primary schools, which have enrolments of 600 and 590 pupils respectively.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

RBZ boss' case deferred

54 secs ago | 0 Views

Guvamombe to have his day at Magistrates' court

1 min ago | 3 Views

Potraz boss wants charges quashed

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Interbank rate sparks row

3 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zimbabwe hospital nurses washing bandages to re-use on patients'

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Gift Banda to stay in the cold for much longer

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Rescue mission reaches parts of cyclone-ravaged Chimanimani

5 mins ago | 4 Views

'Interbank market won't be manipulated'

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa consoles grieving nation

6 mins ago | 6 Views

'Zinara Finance Director deliberately dodged Parliament"

8 mins ago | 16 Views

Gono to land top ZANU PF post?

21 mins ago | 244 Views

MDC Alliance dismantling patriarchy towards a people’s movement

1 hr ago | 572 Views

Government assures the nation on adequate grain in silos

11 hrs ago | 592 Views

Army rescues St Charles Lwanga students

11 hrs ago | 4853 Views

Doctors give government two-week ultimatum on supplies - decisive action at last, after 38 years of dithering

11 hrs ago | 1613 Views

5 important parts of a blog post

11 hrs ago | 386 Views

Linda Masarira speaks on deadly Cyclone Idai

12 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Man drowns in bathtub

12 hrs ago | 4061 Views

Death toll in Zimbabwe rises to 98

13 hrs ago | 3427 Views

Herald Editor clashes with America

13 hrs ago | 3121 Views

PHOTO: Chiwenga back in good health

14 hrs ago | 12234 Views

Mthuli Ncube avails $50 Million to deal with Cyclone Idai

15 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Government responds to Kasukuwere's threats

15 hrs ago | 10185 Views

Suspected copper cable thieves electrocuted

15 hrs ago | 2246 Views

WATCH: Jubilation as Chamisa lands in Chimanimani

15 hrs ago | 10529 Views

US 'very enthusiastic' about Mnangagwa govt

17 hrs ago | 3418 Views

Small house challenges $50k adultery damages

17 hrs ago | 2208 Views

'Zimbabwe embassies must issue IDs, passports'

17 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Kasukuwere threatens, Zanu-PF ruffled

17 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Mugabe's ex-deputy minister's house auctioned off

17 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Komichi to appeal against conviction

17 hrs ago | 573 Views

High Court to decide Parirenyatwa's fate

17 hrs ago | 524 Views

Joshua Nkomo's family describe Mnangagwa's govt as a 'dead donkey'

17 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Buyanga's AMG offers assistance to cyclone victims

17 hrs ago | 799 Views

Beyond the New my foot!

17 hrs ago | 654 Views

US 2018 Human rights report on Zimbabwe biased

17 hrs ago | 715 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone Idai death toll climbs to 89

19 hrs ago | 5090 Views

Mudzuri recalls how Chamisa grabbed power following Tsvangirai's death

20 hrs ago | 4025 Views

Perrance Shiri summons in all army engineers from across the country

20 hrs ago | 5658 Views

Chamisa rekindles his fight with Masvingo mayor

20 hrs ago | 1826 Views

'Army killings stiffled UK efforts to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe'

20 hrs ago | 2104 Views

We were misled - Doctors

20 hrs ago | 3722 Views

Chamisa to tour cyclone-ravaged areas

20 hrs ago | 956 Views

Mnangagwa to swear in Chidawu today

20 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Mnangagwa back from UAE

20 hrs ago | 1083 Views

ZANU PF proposes to give away platinum to foreign Capitalists

20 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Chamisa in pole position as MDC Alliance congress beckons

21 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Army dumps Chipinge pupils?

21 hrs ago | 7067 Views

Rhodesia was 'successful' because essentially it was a province of SA

21 hrs ago | 1736 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days