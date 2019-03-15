Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Warriors kit ready

by Staff reporter
22 secs ago | Views
ZIFA was last night expected to take delivery of the new national teams' gear from official kit sponsor Umbro ahead of the Warriors and Young Warriors' 2019 Afcon qualifiers against Congo and Mozambique respectively.

The Young Warriors will take on Mozambique in the second-round of qualifiers in Maputo on Friday, with the senior men's team taking on Congo in a crunch tie at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

A Zifa source revealed that Zifa president Felton Kamambo held a meeting with the kit suppliers last Friday and they had sent pictures of the home kit that is ready to be shipped from South Africa.

From the three samples for the home jersey, whose colour is predominantly yellow fused with red that were sent to Zifa, the football motherbody chose a kit with vertical red and yellow lines.

"Everything is under control and the first consignment arrives today (yesterday). The president was shown the packed kits and there's nothing to fear. They are quality jerseys," said the source.

The source could not be drawn into revealing if the kit supplier was also supplying the away kit for the Young Warriors. Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said he would respond to questions sent to him today.

The English sportswear and football equipment supplier and Zifa signed a three-year deal that will see it providing a full consignment of training equipment, travelling gear and playing kits for all national teams, including women and various age-groups.

Umbro will supply new kit for each of the national teams' games as well as provide replicas for sale. It was not clear whether the consignment includes replicas for sale ahead of Sunday's clash.


Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF restructuring exercise in Bulawayo starts

53 secs ago | 2 Views

Mudzuri exposes Chamisa

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Cyclone Idai hit areas

2 mins ago | 3 Views

MP donates 100 bags of cement to school

3 mins ago | 2 Views

RBZ boss' case deferred

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Guvamombe to have his day at Magistrates' court

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Potraz boss wants charges quashed

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Interbank rate sparks row

6 mins ago | 7 Views

'Zimbabwe hospital nurses washing bandages to re-use on patients'

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Gift Banda to stay in the cold for much longer

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Rescue mission reaches parts of cyclone-ravaged Chimanimani

8 mins ago | 5 Views

'Interbank market won't be manipulated'

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa consoles grieving nation

9 mins ago | 6 Views

'Zinara Finance Director deliberately dodged Parliament"

10 mins ago | 20 Views

Gono to land top ZANU PF post?

24 mins ago | 298 Views

MDC Alliance dismantling patriarchy towards a people’s movement

1 hr ago | 595 Views

Government assures the nation on adequate grain in silos

11 hrs ago | 596 Views

Army rescues St Charles Lwanga students

11 hrs ago | 4899 Views

Doctors give government two-week ultimatum on supplies - decisive action at last, after 38 years of dithering

11 hrs ago | 1621 Views

5 important parts of a blog post

12 hrs ago | 388 Views

Linda Masarira speaks on deadly Cyclone Idai

12 hrs ago | 1869 Views

Man drowns in bathtub

12 hrs ago | 4085 Views

Death toll in Zimbabwe rises to 98

13 hrs ago | 3440 Views

Herald Editor clashes with America

13 hrs ago | 3136 Views

PHOTO: Chiwenga back in good health

14 hrs ago | 12284 Views

Mthuli Ncube avails $50 Million to deal with Cyclone Idai

15 hrs ago | 1808 Views

Government responds to Kasukuwere's threats

15 hrs ago | 10231 Views

Suspected copper cable thieves electrocuted

15 hrs ago | 2259 Views

WATCH: Jubilation as Chamisa lands in Chimanimani

16 hrs ago | 10556 Views

US 'very enthusiastic' about Mnangagwa govt

17 hrs ago | 3421 Views

Small house challenges $50k adultery damages

17 hrs ago | 2213 Views

'Zimbabwe embassies must issue IDs, passports'

17 hrs ago | 1784 Views

Kasukuwere threatens, Zanu-PF ruffled

17 hrs ago | 2132 Views

Mugabe's ex-deputy minister's house auctioned off

17 hrs ago | 2082 Views

Komichi to appeal against conviction

17 hrs ago | 574 Views

High Court to decide Parirenyatwa's fate

17 hrs ago | 525 Views

Joshua Nkomo's family describe Mnangagwa's govt as a 'dead donkey'

17 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Buyanga's AMG offers assistance to cyclone victims

17 hrs ago | 800 Views

Beyond the New my foot!

17 hrs ago | 655 Views

US 2018 Human rights report on Zimbabwe biased

17 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone Idai death toll climbs to 89

19 hrs ago | 5096 Views

Mudzuri recalls how Chamisa grabbed power following Tsvangirai's death

20 hrs ago | 4029 Views

Perrance Shiri summons in all army engineers from across the country

20 hrs ago | 5664 Views

Chamisa rekindles his fight with Masvingo mayor

20 hrs ago | 1827 Views

'Army killings stiffled UK efforts to lift sanctions on Zimbabwe'

20 hrs ago | 2106 Views

We were misled - Doctors

20 hrs ago | 3728 Views

Chamisa to tour cyclone-ravaged areas

20 hrs ago | 957 Views

Mnangagwa to swear in Chidawu today

20 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Mnangagwa back from UAE

20 hrs ago | 1085 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days