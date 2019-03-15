Warriors kit ready

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIFA was last night expected to take delivery of the new national teams' gear from official kit sponsor Umbro ahead of the Warriors and Young Warriors' 2019 Afcon qualifiers against Congo and Mozambique respectively.The Young Warriors will take on Mozambique in the second-round of qualifiers in Maputo on Friday, with the senior men's team taking on Congo in a crunch tie at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.A Zifa source revealed that Zifa president Felton Kamambo held a meeting with the kit suppliers last Friday and they had sent pictures of the home kit that is ready to be shipped from South Africa.From the three samples for the home jersey, whose colour is predominantly yellow fused with red that were sent to Zifa, the football motherbody chose a kit with vertical red and yellow lines."Everything is under control and the first consignment arrives today (yesterday). The president was shown the packed kits and there's nothing to fear. They are quality jerseys," said the source.The source could not be drawn into revealing if the kit supplier was also supplying the away kit for the Young Warriors. Zifa spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said he would respond to questions sent to him today.The English sportswear and football equipment supplier and Zifa signed a three-year deal that will see it providing a full consignment of training equipment, travelling gear and playing kits for all national teams, including women and various age-groups.Umbro will supply new kit for each of the national teams' games as well as provide replicas for sale. It was not clear whether the consignment includes replicas for sale ahead of Sunday's clash.