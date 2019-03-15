Latest News Editor's Choice


PSL hikes gate charges for new season

by Staff reporter
10 secs ago | Views
THE Premier Soccer League has hiked gate charges for the new season that kicks off on March 30. Fans will now pay $5 for the rest of ground, up from $3. The league's board of governors agreed on the new charges at an annual general meeting held in Harare on Sunday.

"The board of governors resolved to increase gate charges for the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season to $5 for rest of ground. Clubs that wish to charge more are required to apply to the PSL. However, gate charges must not be more than $10 (rest of ground) for high profile matches. The gate charges may be reviewed during the course of the season," said PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare in a statement.

She also said the board of governors resolved to get tough with clubs that "abuse ball boys" as part of time wasting antics, adding that clubs found "abusing" ball boys would be slapped with a $2 000 fine.

In the past, home teams would instruct ball boys to frustrate visiting teams by taking their time to retrieve the ball when it goes out of play. At times, home teams completely withdrew ball boys at half time after going to the break in the lead as part of a broader time wasting strategy.

"The board of governors noted with concern the abuse of ball boys/girls by clubs and resolved to charge clubs a fine of $2 000 (two thousand RTGS dollars) for the offence.  "The abuse of ball boys/girls refers to clubs instructing ball boys/girls to withhold footballs, frustrate opponents, employ time wasting tactics during matches or any other action that the match referee may deem to be an act of mischief."

Bare revealed that the PSL was working with the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (Fuz) to finalise a standard player contract subject to approval by Zifa.  The standard contract is meant to "resolve" player disputes.

The PSL AGM also reiterated the importance of Club Licensing and resolved to co-operate with the newly appointed Zifa Club Licensing First Instance Body.


Source - chronicle

