Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa mauls Mwonzora ally

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa railed at party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora's ally in Masvingo last weekend, blaming him for the opposition party's poor showing in the region during last year's harmonised elections.

The MDC won only one parliamentary seat in Masvingo out of a possible 26 in the July 30, 2018 elections in which Chamisa narrowly lost the presidential race to President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zanu-PF.

More to follow...

Source - Daily News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zera hunts for CEO

8 secs ago | 0 Views

PSL hikes gate charges for new season

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe faces fuel shortages as Cyclone Idai destroys Beira

6 mins ago | 5 Views

11 719 affected as Cyclone Idai kills 98

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Warriors kit ready

10 mins ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF restructuring exercise in Bulawayo starts

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Mudzuri exposes Chamisa

11 mins ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Cyclone Idai hit areas

12 mins ago | 17 Views

MP donates 100 bags of cement to school

12 mins ago | 11 Views

RBZ boss' case deferred

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Guvamombe to have his day at Magistrates' court

14 mins ago | 13 Views

Potraz boss wants charges quashed

14 mins ago | 12 Views

Interbank rate sparks row

15 mins ago | 19 Views

'Zimbabwe hospital nurses washing bandages to re-use on patients'

16 mins ago | 13 Views

Gift Banda to stay in the cold for much longer

16 mins ago | 5 Views

Rescue mission reaches parts of cyclone-ravaged Chimanimani

17 mins ago | 14 Views

'Interbank market won't be manipulated'

18 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa consoles grieving nation

18 mins ago | 7 Views

'Zinara Finance Director deliberately dodged Parliament"

20 mins ago | 42 Views

Gono to land top ZANU PF post?

33 mins ago | 466 Views

MDC Alliance dismantling patriarchy towards a people’s movement

1 hr ago | 684 Views

Government assures the nation on adequate grain in silos

11 hrs ago | 607 Views

Army rescues St Charles Lwanga students

11 hrs ago | 5032 Views

Doctors give government two-week ultimatum on supplies - decisive action at last, after 38 years of dithering

12 hrs ago | 1648 Views

5 important parts of a blog post

12 hrs ago | 394 Views

Linda Masarira speaks on deadly Cyclone Idai

12 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Man drowns in bathtub

12 hrs ago | 4150 Views

Death toll in Zimbabwe rises to 98

13 hrs ago | 3495 Views

Herald Editor clashes with America

13 hrs ago | 3191 Views

PHOTO: Chiwenga back in good health

14 hrs ago | 12449 Views

Mthuli Ncube avails $50 Million to deal with Cyclone Idai

15 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Government responds to Kasukuwere's threats

15 hrs ago | 10342 Views

Suspected copper cable thieves electrocuted

16 hrs ago | 2292 Views

WATCH: Jubilation as Chamisa lands in Chimanimani

16 hrs ago | 10638 Views

US 'very enthusiastic' about Mnangagwa govt

17 hrs ago | 3440 Views

Small house challenges $50k adultery damages

17 hrs ago | 2236 Views

'Zimbabwe embassies must issue IDs, passports'

17 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Kasukuwere threatens, Zanu-PF ruffled

17 hrs ago | 2155 Views

Mugabe's ex-deputy minister's house auctioned off

17 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Komichi to appeal against conviction

17 hrs ago | 576 Views

High Court to decide Parirenyatwa's fate

17 hrs ago | 528 Views

Joshua Nkomo's family describe Mnangagwa's govt as a 'dead donkey'

17 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Buyanga's AMG offers assistance to cyclone victims

17 hrs ago | 807 Views

Beyond the New my foot!

17 hrs ago | 659 Views

US 2018 Human rights report on Zimbabwe biased

17 hrs ago | 720 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone Idai death toll climbs to 89

19 hrs ago | 5106 Views

Mudzuri recalls how Chamisa grabbed power following Tsvangirai's death

20 hrs ago | 4042 Views

Perrance Shiri summons in all army engineers from across the country

20 hrs ago | 5678 Views

Chamisa rekindles his fight with Masvingo mayor

20 hrs ago | 1833 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days