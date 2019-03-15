Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zera hunts for CEO

by Staff reporter
15 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has begun the search for a substantive chief executive officer to replace former CEO Engineer Gloria Magombo.
Eng Magombo left Zera in September last year following her appointment by President Mnangagwa to assume the position of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development.

Industrial Psychology Consultants (IPC), who are assisting in the recruitment of a suitable candidate for the position of Zera CEO, announced at the weekend that the search for the top job has begun.


Source - The Herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa mauls Mwonzora ally

1 min ago | 1 Views

PSL hikes gate charges for new season

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe faces fuel shortages as Cyclone Idai destroys Beira

6 mins ago | 5 Views

11 719 affected as Cyclone Idai kills 98

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Warriors kit ready

10 mins ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF restructuring exercise in Bulawayo starts

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Mudzuri exposes Chamisa

11 mins ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Cyclone Idai hit areas

12 mins ago | 17 Views

MP donates 100 bags of cement to school

12 mins ago | 11 Views

RBZ boss' case deferred

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Guvamombe to have his day at Magistrates' court

14 mins ago | 13 Views

Potraz boss wants charges quashed

14 mins ago | 12 Views

Interbank rate sparks row

15 mins ago | 19 Views

'Zimbabwe hospital nurses washing bandages to re-use on patients'

16 mins ago | 14 Views

Gift Banda to stay in the cold for much longer

17 mins ago | 5 Views

Rescue mission reaches parts of cyclone-ravaged Chimanimani

17 mins ago | 14 Views

'Interbank market won't be manipulated'

18 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa consoles grieving nation

19 mins ago | 7 Views

'Zinara Finance Director deliberately dodged Parliament"

20 mins ago | 42 Views

Gono to land top ZANU PF post?

33 mins ago | 467 Views

MDC Alliance dismantling patriarchy towards a people’s movement

1 hr ago | 685 Views

Government assures the nation on adequate grain in silos

11 hrs ago | 607 Views

Army rescues St Charles Lwanga students

11 hrs ago | 5033 Views

Doctors give government two-week ultimatum on supplies - decisive action at last, after 38 years of dithering

12 hrs ago | 1649 Views

5 important parts of a blog post

12 hrs ago | 394 Views

Linda Masarira speaks on deadly Cyclone Idai

12 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Man drowns in bathtub

12 hrs ago | 4150 Views

Death toll in Zimbabwe rises to 98

13 hrs ago | 3495 Views

Herald Editor clashes with America

13 hrs ago | 3191 Views

PHOTO: Chiwenga back in good health

14 hrs ago | 12450 Views

Mthuli Ncube avails $50 Million to deal with Cyclone Idai

15 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Government responds to Kasukuwere's threats

15 hrs ago | 10343 Views

Suspected copper cable thieves electrocuted

16 hrs ago | 2292 Views

WATCH: Jubilation as Chamisa lands in Chimanimani

16 hrs ago | 10638 Views

US 'very enthusiastic' about Mnangagwa govt

17 hrs ago | 3440 Views

Small house challenges $50k adultery damages

17 hrs ago | 2237 Views

'Zimbabwe embassies must issue IDs, passports'

17 hrs ago | 1796 Views

Kasukuwere threatens, Zanu-PF ruffled

17 hrs ago | 2155 Views

Mugabe's ex-deputy minister's house auctioned off

17 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Komichi to appeal against conviction

17 hrs ago | 576 Views

High Court to decide Parirenyatwa's fate

17 hrs ago | 528 Views

Joshua Nkomo's family describe Mnangagwa's govt as a 'dead donkey'

17 hrs ago | 1490 Views

Buyanga's AMG offers assistance to cyclone victims

17 hrs ago | 807 Views

Beyond the New my foot!

17 hrs ago | 659 Views

US 2018 Human rights report on Zimbabwe biased

18 hrs ago | 720 Views

Zimbabwe cyclone Idai death toll climbs to 89

19 hrs ago | 5107 Views

Mudzuri recalls how Chamisa grabbed power following Tsvangirai's death

20 hrs ago | 4042 Views

Perrance Shiri summons in all army engineers from across the country

20 hrs ago | 5678 Views

Chamisa rekindles his fight with Masvingo mayor

20 hrs ago | 1833 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days