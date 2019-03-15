Zera hunts for CEO

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has begun the search for a substantive chief executive officer to replace former CEO Engineer Gloria Magombo.Eng Magombo left Zera in September last year following her appointment by President Mnangagwa to assume the position of Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Power Development.Industrial Psychology Consultants (IPC), who are assisting in the recruitment of a suitable candidate for the position of Zera CEO, announced at the weekend that the search for the top job has begun.