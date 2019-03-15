Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zimbabwe sanctions affecting Sadc'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A GROUP of South Africa-based civic society groups is in Bulawayo campaigning for the removal of Western imposed economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, saying they had missed their targets and are now affecting the Sadc bloc.

The civic groups said the flight of Zimbabweans from their country has put pressure on countries to which they flee to in search of greener pastures, resulting in conflicts like xenophobia, spurred by fights for jobs.

The organisations said they also believe the measures by the West were now being used for political gain by both the ruling and opposition political parties, yet taking its toll on ordinary Zimbabweans living on less than US$0,30 a day.

"We are calling for the removal of sanctions because they have gone off mark and hurting ordinary Zimbabweans. The leadership have access to money and that is both the ruling and opposition alike. Ordinary people are paying the price," the director of SheDad, Martha Shumba, said in an interview.

"Collectively, we have approached the United States and European Union ambassadors with our call that targeted sanctions have failed to get the West's desired results in Zimbabwe and must be removed," she said.

At a recent meeting, civic groups namely Zimbabwean Exiles Forum, Africa Business Group, African Resources, St Thomas Apostolic Church, Organisation of African – South Africa and Shumba's SheDad Movement engaged the US and EU embassies on a topic called Ending of Sanctions Against Zimbabwe.

The advisory forum held at a top Johannesburg hotel, convened by the deputy presiding officer of the African Union Patson Malisa, issued a communique calling for the removal of sanctions, which apart from hurting ordinary Zimbabweans, had negatively impacted on the region.

The West imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe for what it says are human rights abuses by Harare, following the chaotic 2000 land reform programme.

In response, Harare under long-serving leader Robert Mugabe deposed in a November 2017 coup - not condemned by the West - looked East. It cut links with the West and fed the southern African country's rich mineral resources, including diamonds, to China.

The US recently extended sanctions after the shooting of civilians by members of the armed forces.

"As civic groups, we have since concluded the reaction of the West hurts the ordinary people and both Zanu-PF and the opposition MDC Alliance are using those sanctions to gain political mileage.

"There is need for a change of approach and we feel removing of sanctions is one of them," said Shumba, who has also featured on SA television channels calling for the removal of the sanctions.

Shumba, whose organisation trains and equips young SA males on basic survival, education and etiquette, says the sanctions have also become a security threat in the region.

"These sanctions have made it difficult for government to access lines of credit, debt relief and directly affects the country's ability to meet its fiduciary obligations. The sanctions have also made it difficult for both government and private entities to access investment and financial services and it becomes difficult to create employment."

According to minutes of the engagement with EU and US ambassadors, Sibanengi Dube of the Zimbabwe Exiles Forum noted that "individual sanctions, of the current and past regime had seeped through to affect the administrative process of the country through the targeting of the current regime".

Asked if their associations were not Zanu-PF projects calling for the removal of sanctions, Shumba said like most Zimbabweans outside the country she longed to come home to take her place in national development.

"No. I am not hired by Zanu-PF or any political party. Like any other projects I am doing, I believe this is one of the solutions to Zimbabwe's problems. With free trade all over the world, not sanctioned or restricted, Zimbabwe will be back on its feet in only 12 months."

"I was driven out by the bad situation in Zimbabwe. How people are suffering, how cross-border traders are restricted in international business, how farmers can't sell their produce even to SA and the rest of the world. Sanctions are the worst human rights violation," Shumba said.

She said ordinary Zimbabweans fail to get medications, while leaders, even in the opposition, go abroad for treatment.

Mugabe, Mnangagwa's deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi and the late opposition MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai were treated outside the country, when ordinary people are dying from simple diseases like malaria due to lack of drugs.

Senior medical professionals have downed tools to press for the supply of drugs and other ancillary equipment while government spends lavishly on cars and foreign trips.

"Look, we cannot keep lying to each other that sanctions are only for Zanu-PF leaders and removal benefits them. It's a lie. Zimbabwe, as a country, is under sanctions, we have no access to credit, among other things. Removal of these sanctions to a larger extent benefits Zimbabweans as a whole," Shumba said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's disaster response is a disaster

12 mins ago | 39 Views

Food for PFee

13 mins ago | 66 Views

Relief reaches Zimbabwe's cyclone survivors as death toll rises

14 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe cannot outsource its development - it has to fix the fundamentals first

15 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe to host UAE, travel to Netherlands

15 mins ago | 14 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe Army joins the masses

27 mins ago | 184 Views

NMB donates to cyclone victims, facilitates public donations

37 mins ago | 46 Views

Cyclone Idai, let's collect for a good cause

38 mins ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF mocks doctors...as Cyclone Idai kills 98

1 hr ago | 679 Views

Mnangagwa to engage Trump over sanctions removal

2 hrs ago | 853 Views

Zifa selectively applying Caf A requirements

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Masvingo mayor defies Chamisa again

2 hrs ago | 862 Views

Soldiers block Chamisa from visiting cyclone hit areas

2 hrs ago | 2429 Views

Obert Mpofu's ex-employee languishes in remand prison

2 hrs ago | 764 Views

Forex shortages gnaws Zimbabwe's fertilizer industry

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

BCC to host eThekwini officials

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Corruption still rife in Zimbabwe: US report

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

National Blankets faces imminent liquidation

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mugabe blamed for wetlands invasion

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zera hunts for CEO

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Chamisa mauls Mwonzora ally

2 hrs ago | 662 Views

PSL hikes gate charges for new season

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe faces fuel shortages as Cyclone Idai destroys Beira

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

11 719 affected as Cyclone Idai kills 98

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Warriors kit ready

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zanu-PF restructuring exercise in Bulawayo starts

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mudzuri exposes Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 988 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Cyclone Idai hit areas

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

MP donates 100 bags of cement to school

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

RBZ boss' case deferred

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Guvamombe to have his day at Magistrates' court

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Potraz boss wants charges quashed

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Interbank rate sparks row

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

'Zimbabwe hospital nurses washing bandages to re-use on patients'

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Gift Banda to stay in the cold for much longer

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Rescue mission reaches parts of cyclone-ravaged Chimanimani

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

'Interbank market won't be manipulated'

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa consoles grieving nation

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

'Zinara Finance Director deliberately dodged Parliament"

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Gono to land top ZANU PF post?

3 hrs ago | 2577 Views

MDC Alliance dismantling patriarchy towards a people’s movement

4 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Government assures the nation on adequate grain in silos

14 hrs ago | 664 Views

Army rescues St Charles Lwanga students

14 hrs ago | 6030 Views

Doctors give government two-week ultimatum on supplies - decisive action at last, after 38 years of dithering

14 hrs ago | 1823 Views

5 important parts of a blog post

14 hrs ago | 420 Views

Linda Masarira speaks on deadly Cyclone Idai

14 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Man drowns in bathtub

15 hrs ago | 4538 Views

Death toll in Zimbabwe rises to 98

15 hrs ago | 3781 Views

Herald Editor clashes with America

15 hrs ago | 3510 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days