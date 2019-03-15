Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to engage Trump over sanctions removal

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE will continue to engage American President Donald Trump's administration to ensure removal of illegal sanctions which Washington imposed on the nation, hurting the economy, President Mnangagwa has said.

In an interview with foreign media on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces said his Government was engaging the Americans to impress upon them the need for the removal of the economic embargo, which has suffocated the economy for almost two decades.

President Mnangagwa, who has since returned home, said: "There is nothing new about renewal of the old sanctions. They have been there for nearly two decades and so there is nothing new to us. It may be new to other people, but we are busy now engaging the Trump administration to understand that there is no quarrel between the people of Zimbabwe and the American people.''

President Mnangagwa said it was necessary that the Americans understand the conditions under which the sanctions were imposed. "It is necessary that they appreciate the conditions under which we are," he said.

"Of course, at the time those sanctions were imposed, this was during the leadership of Prime Minister Tony Blair who was in England, and President George Bush.  

"At the time, President Bush had problems with Iraq and when he went to the United Nations seeking the authority and support of the United Nations Security Council he did not succeed, so there was a coalition of willing partners. Britain was one of the willing partners under Mr Tony Blair and in exchange Mr Blair had a bilateral problem with Zimbabwe because we had taken our land back from the settlers and as a result of that, as Mr Blair was supporting Mr George Bush on Iraq, Mr Bush had to support Mr Blair on Zimbabwe by imposition of those sanctions.''

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe will use her abundant natural and human resources to develop.

"But all that as far as we are concerned is behind us," he said.

"We must develop our country on the basis of the resources which we have. The human skills base which we have in Zimbabwe, we are one of the most elite countries on the continent. "We believe that we are on the right track in our pursuit to modernise the economy.''  

President Mnangagwa said US sanctions were hurting the economy, saying the embargo denied Zimbabwe access to international lines of credit.

"But Zimbabwe today is where it is, we have survived with resilience on the basis of our own domestic resources and this is why we are saying we would want the Zidera sanctions lifted because they are unconstitutional and they hurt the people of Zimbabwe, not individuals, but the economy," he said.  

"It denies us access to foreign capital as well as lines of credit.''

President Mnangagwa dismissed the notion that his administration was considering Russia and China alternatives to a hostile US administration.

"We believe that every single member of the United Nations should be friendly to the other member States, but we would also wish that America should relate to us as we would want to relate with them," he said.  

"Russia and China have never imposed sanctions on us and so we continue to relate with them and that is the same status that we would want America to do. We believe that America is a very important player in international affairs in the same manner China is or Russia is.  

"So, we believe that these major players in an international economy should stretch out their hands to small economies, to small nations like us and see us develop also.''

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe military receives rare praise

12 mins ago | 54 Views

Zimbabweans buried two-two per grave in Manicaland

12 mins ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe's disaster response is a disaster

29 mins ago | 144 Views

Food for PFee

30 mins ago | 250 Views

Relief reaches Zimbabwe's cyclone survivors as death toll rises

31 mins ago | 134 Views

Zimbabwe cannot outsource its development - it has to fix the fundamentals first

31 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe to host UAE, travel to Netherlands

32 mins ago | 60 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe Army joins the masses

44 mins ago | 461 Views

NMB donates to cyclone victims, facilitates public donations

54 mins ago | 85 Views

Cyclone Idai, let's collect for a good cause

55 mins ago | 32 Views

Zanu-PF mocks doctors...as Cyclone Idai kills 98

1 hr ago | 922 Views

Zifa selectively applying Caf A requirements

2 hrs ago | 476 Views

Masvingo mayor defies Chamisa again

2 hrs ago | 953 Views

Soldiers block Chamisa from visiting cyclone hit areas

2 hrs ago | 2751 Views

'Zimbabwe sanctions affecting Sadc'

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Obert Mpofu's ex-employee languishes in remand prison

2 hrs ago | 830 Views

Forex shortages gnaws Zimbabwe's fertilizer industry

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

BCC to host eThekwini officials

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Corruption still rife in Zimbabwe: US report

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

National Blankets faces imminent liquidation

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mugabe blamed for wetlands invasion

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Zera hunts for CEO

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Chamisa mauls Mwonzora ally

2 hrs ago | 714 Views

PSL hikes gate charges for new season

3 hrs ago | 159 Views

Zimbabwe faces fuel shortages as Cyclone Idai destroys Beira

3 hrs ago | 549 Views

11 719 affected as Cyclone Idai kills 98

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Warriors kit ready

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zanu-PF restructuring exercise in Bulawayo starts

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Mudzuri exposes Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Cyclone Idai hit areas

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

MP donates 100 bags of cement to school

3 hrs ago | 184 Views

RBZ boss' case deferred

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Guvamombe to have his day at Magistrates' court

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Potraz boss wants charges quashed

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Interbank rate sparks row

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

'Zimbabwe hospital nurses washing bandages to re-use on patients'

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Gift Banda to stay in the cold for much longer

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Rescue mission reaches parts of cyclone-ravaged Chimanimani

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

'Interbank market won't be manipulated'

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa consoles grieving nation

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

'Zinara Finance Director deliberately dodged Parliament"

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Gono to land top ZANU PF post?

3 hrs ago | 2786 Views

MDC Alliance dismantling patriarchy towards a people’s movement

4 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Government assures the nation on adequate grain in silos

14 hrs ago | 673 Views

Army rescues St Charles Lwanga students

14 hrs ago | 6092 Views

Doctors give government two-week ultimatum on supplies - decisive action at last, after 38 years of dithering

14 hrs ago | 1831 Views

5 important parts of a blog post

14 hrs ago | 421 Views

Linda Masarira speaks on deadly Cyclone Idai

14 hrs ago | 2178 Views

Man drowns in bathtub

15 hrs ago | 4556 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days