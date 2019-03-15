Zanu-PF mocks doctors...as Cyclone Idai kills 98

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

We call upon all doctors who were giving free medical help to all injured during the shut down to render the same to victims of #CycloneIdai — ZANU PF (@ZANUPF_Official) March 19, 2019

In a thinly veiled attack on the Zimbabwe Doctors for Human Rights (ZDHR), Zanu-PF has called on doctors to come out and help the victims of Cyclone Idai as they did to the victims of Shutdown Zimbabwe."We call upon all doctors who were giving free medical help to all injured during the shut down to render the same to victims of Cyclone Idai." The party posted on its Twitter account.The statement comes barely a month after a damning report by the National Transitional Justice Working Group (NTJWG) alleged that doctors who were treating the victims are being hunted down by state security agents."Human rights doctors who have been treating the wounded are now in hiding as the state is hunting them down for treating victims of military and police brutality which has resulted in several deaths and injuries to civilians," said the report.President Emmerson Mnangagwa told a Zanu-PF rally in Mwenezi, Masvingo province in February that his government had started sniffing out human rights lawyers, doctors and nurses who provided medical and legal assistance to hundreds of civilians injured and arrested in a State-sponsored crackdown following last month's violent protests.