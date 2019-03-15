Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF mocks doctors...as Cyclone Idai kills 98

by Mandla Ndlovu
34 mins ago | Views
In a thinly veiled attack on the Zimbabwe Doctors for Human Rights (ZDHR), Zanu-PF has called on doctors to come out and help the victims of Cyclone Idai as they did to the victims of Shutdown Zimbabwe.

"We call upon all doctors who were giving free medical help to all injured during the shut down to render the same to victims of Cyclone Idai." The party posted on its Twitter account.

The statement comes barely a month after a damning report by the National Transitional Justice Working Group (NTJWG) alleged that doctors who were treating the victims are being hunted down by state security agents.


"Human rights doctors who have been treating the wounded are now in hiding as the state is hunting them down for treating victims of military and police brutality which has resulted in several deaths and injuries to civilians," said the report.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa told a Zanu-PF rally in Mwenezi, Masvingo province in February that his government had started sniffing out human rights lawyers, doctors and nurses who provided medical and legal assistance to hundreds of civilians injured and arrested in a State-sponsored crackdown following last month's violent protests.





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's disaster response is a disaster

12 mins ago | 39 Views

Food for PFee

13 mins ago | 65 Views

Relief reaches Zimbabwe's cyclone survivors as death toll rises

14 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe cannot outsource its development - it has to fix the fundamentals first

14 mins ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwe to host UAE, travel to Netherlands

15 mins ago | 14 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe Army joins the masses

27 mins ago | 183 Views

NMB donates to cyclone victims, facilitates public donations

37 mins ago | 46 Views

Cyclone Idai, let's collect for a good cause

38 mins ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa to engage Trump over sanctions removal

2 hrs ago | 852 Views

Zifa selectively applying Caf A requirements

2 hrs ago | 424 Views

Masvingo mayor defies Chamisa again

2 hrs ago | 862 Views

Soldiers block Chamisa from visiting cyclone hit areas

2 hrs ago | 2428 Views

'Zimbabwe sanctions affecting Sadc'

2 hrs ago | 409 Views

Obert Mpofu's ex-employee languishes in remand prison

2 hrs ago | 762 Views

Forex shortages gnaws Zimbabwe's fertilizer industry

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

BCC to host eThekwini officials

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Corruption still rife in Zimbabwe: US report

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

National Blankets faces imminent liquidation

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Mugabe blamed for wetlands invasion

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zera hunts for CEO

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Chamisa mauls Mwonzora ally

2 hrs ago | 662 Views

PSL hikes gate charges for new season

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe faces fuel shortages as Cyclone Idai destroys Beira

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

11 719 affected as Cyclone Idai kills 98

2 hrs ago | 280 Views

Warriors kit ready

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zanu-PF restructuring exercise in Bulawayo starts

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Mudzuri exposes Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 988 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Cyclone Idai hit areas

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

MP donates 100 bags of cement to school

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

RBZ boss' case deferred

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Guvamombe to have his day at Magistrates' court

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Potraz boss wants charges quashed

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Interbank rate sparks row

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

'Zimbabwe hospital nurses washing bandages to re-use on patients'

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Gift Banda to stay in the cold for much longer

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

Rescue mission reaches parts of cyclone-ravaged Chimanimani

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

'Interbank market won't be manipulated'

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa consoles grieving nation

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

'Zinara Finance Director deliberately dodged Parliament"

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Gono to land top ZANU PF post?

3 hrs ago | 2576 Views

MDC Alliance dismantling patriarchy towards a people’s movement

4 hrs ago | 1422 Views

Government assures the nation on adequate grain in silos

14 hrs ago | 664 Views

Army rescues St Charles Lwanga students

14 hrs ago | 6030 Views

Doctors give government two-week ultimatum on supplies - decisive action at last, after 38 years of dithering

14 hrs ago | 1823 Views

5 important parts of a blog post

14 hrs ago | 420 Views

Linda Masarira speaks on deadly Cyclone Idai

14 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Man drowns in bathtub

15 hrs ago | 4538 Views

Death toll in Zimbabwe rises to 98

15 hrs ago | 3781 Views

Herald Editor clashes with America

15 hrs ago | 3510 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days