NMB donates to cyclone victims, facilitates public donations

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
NMB Bank has donated various foodstuffs and consumables to assist families who have suffered from the devastating effects of Cyclone Idai, which hit north eastern parts of the country.

To help with mobilisation of more resources, the bank has also opened an account for anyone wishing to help provide relief to those who have lost their homes or suffered in other ways from the effects of the cyclone.

It has in addition invited its staff, customers and members of the public to leave at any NMB branch items they would wish to donate to those affected by the cyclone.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by Cyclone Idai," NMB Bank marketing manager Lindiwe Thebethebe said.

"We are donating $20 000 to aid affected families.  We appeal to our staff, clients and citizens at large to donate food, clothes, blankets, sanitary wear and toiletries towards this worthy cause," she said.

"Donations can be left at any NMB Bank branch. Those wishing to donate money can use the NMB IDAI RELIEF Account Number 021063614, Angwa City Branch.

"We urge everyone to hand in their donations not later than by 1630hrs on Friday (March 22) so that we can ensure they reach those in need in the shortest time possible," she said.



Source - Agencies

