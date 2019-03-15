Latest News Editor's Choice


PHOTOS: Zimbabwe Army joins the masses

by Mandla Ndlovu
The Zimbabwe National Army has been commented for standing with the people during the trying times of Cyclone Idai that has left 98 dead and hundreds missing.

The Army has recently been accused of benig Ant-people through unleashing a trail of brutality during the January violent protests.

Shadowy Investigative group Pachedu said, "This is the military that we all deserve. We salute you ZDF for the patriotic service albeit our misgivings. To forgive we can, but it is hard to forget. Let us join hands in mitigating the impact of the cyclone. Thank you Zimbabwe Defense Forces."




