Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Relief reaches Zimbabwe's cyclone survivors as death toll rises

by Al Jazeera
39 secs ago | Views
Rescue efforts in eastern Zimbabwe picked up the pace on Tuesday in distressed areas from Cyclone Idai's trail of destruction with nearly 100 people dead and hundreds missing.

Poor weather conditions and destroyed infrastructure hampered efforts by the military and humanitarian agencies to reach thousands of stranded people. A massive landslide blocked access to the town of Chimanimani - about 400km southeast of the capital Harare - and there was limited access to the worst-affected areas by air.  

But in lower altitude regions there was some relief.

The cyclone killed at least 98 people and more than 200 are missing in Zimbabwe, the government said on Monday.

While cyclones are not uncommon in this area, Idai is said to be the worst to hit the Southern Africa region since the devastating Cyclone Eline in 2000.

Mozambique has been hardest hit with the president saying more than 1,000 people may have been killed. Dozens have also died in Malawi.

Bulldozers and road graders struggled through the night to clear obstructed muddy roads in parts of the Chipinge and Chimanimani districts. In the previously inaccessible villages of Sanctuary, in eastern Chimanimani, the army handed out basic food items - beans, mealie meal, and cooking oil - to hundreds of affected families.

Helicopter rescue

Hundreds of high school boys were evacuated by helicopter from a school buried by a mudslide. Survivors will be transported to Harare for medical checks and support. Two people, including a student, died in the landslide at St Charles Luwanga Seminary School.

Zuze Zubuka, 53, who lives on one of Chimanimani's lower mountain slopes, told Al Jazeera the roof and walls of his three huts were blown away by the rain. Now he and his family of eight squat in a small shack near the original home. Up the road, Zubuka attended the funeral of an in-law, Morgan Chimene Dube, crushed by falling rocks while sleeping in his home as Friday's massive storm hit.

"I have lost my home, it was impossible to escape the rain, we were trapped but now that the roads are cleared we can move. I came to see how my brother-in-law was doing, but he is dead now.  

"We have lost a relative, our fields and our home. My family is there, but I don't know how we will start all over again," he said.

Everything lost

Another mourner at the funeral Fortunate Saziya, 48, told Al Jazeera she was anxious and hoped for more help as she'd also lost her home.  

"Who can I give a list of all the things I have lost? Will we get any support for all we've lost? When is the government going to help us?" she asked.  

Minister of Defence Oppah Muchinguri visited the area and told victims she hadn't anticipated Cyclone Idai being so bad, lamenting the lack of preparedness by the community and the government.

"We had heard that floods were coming and a cyclone, but we had not moved or done anything to help ourselves," Muchinguri said.

"I think we as people of Manicaland [province] have learnt a lesson and next time we will protect lives and urge people to move knowing what will happen, and we move into camps together with the government's help," she added.

Source - Al Jazeera

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe cannot outsource its development - it has to fix the fundamentals first

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe to host UAE, travel to Netherlands

2 mins ago | 1 Views

PHOTOS: Zimbabwe Army joins the masses

14 mins ago | 50 Views

NMB donates to cyclone victims, facilitates public donations

24 mins ago | 28 Views

Cyclone Idai, let's collect for a good cause

25 mins ago | 14 Views

Zanu-PF mocks doctors...as Cyclone Idai kills 98

48 mins ago | 474 Views

Mnangagwa to engage Trump over sanctions removal

2 hrs ago | 762 Views

Zifa selectively applying Caf A requirements

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

Masvingo mayor defies Chamisa again

2 hrs ago | 765 Views

Soldiers block Chamisa from visiting cyclone hit areas

2 hrs ago | 2144 Views

'Zimbabwe sanctions affecting Sadc'

2 hrs ago | 373 Views

Obert Mpofu's ex-employee languishes in remand prison

2 hrs ago | 687 Views

Forex shortages gnaws Zimbabwe's fertilizer industry

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

BCC to host eThekwini officials

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Corruption still rife in Zimbabwe: US report

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

National Blankets faces imminent liquidation

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Mugabe blamed for wetlands invasion

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zera hunts for CEO

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Chamisa mauls Mwonzora ally

2 hrs ago | 614 Views

PSL hikes gate charges for new season

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe faces fuel shortages as Cyclone Idai destroys Beira

2 hrs ago | 460 Views

11 719 affected as Cyclone Idai kills 98

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Warriors kit ready

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF restructuring exercise in Bulawayo starts

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mudzuri exposes Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 906 Views

Mnangagwa heads to Cyclone Idai hit areas

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

MP donates 100 bags of cement to school

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

RBZ boss' case deferred

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Guvamombe to have his day at Magistrates' court

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Potraz boss wants charges quashed

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Interbank rate sparks row

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

'Zimbabwe hospital nurses washing bandages to re-use on patients'

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Gift Banda to stay in the cold for much longer

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Rescue mission reaches parts of cyclone-ravaged Chimanimani

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

'Interbank market won't be manipulated'

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Mnangagwa consoles grieving nation

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

'Zinara Finance Director deliberately dodged Parliament"

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Gono to land top ZANU PF post?

3 hrs ago | 2413 Views

MDC Alliance dismantling patriarchy towards a people’s movement

3 hrs ago | 1361 Views

Government assures the nation on adequate grain in silos

13 hrs ago | 659 Views

Army rescues St Charles Lwanga students

13 hrs ago | 5989 Views

Doctors give government two-week ultimatum on supplies - decisive action at last, after 38 years of dithering

13 hrs ago | 1819 Views

5 important parts of a blog post

14 hrs ago | 420 Views

Linda Masarira speaks on deadly Cyclone Idai

14 hrs ago | 2140 Views

Man drowns in bathtub

14 hrs ago | 4522 Views

Death toll in Zimbabwe rises to 98

15 hrs ago | 3766 Views

Herald Editor clashes with America

15 hrs ago | 3487 Views

PHOTO: Chiwenga back in good health

16 hrs ago | 13634 Views

Mthuli Ncube avails $50 Million to deal with Cyclone Idai

17 hrs ago | 1898 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days