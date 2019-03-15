Latest News Editor's Choice


Food for PFee

by Kubatana
1 min ago | Views
On the 14th of March, in Masvingo - Zaka Ward 19 - ZANU-PF supporters were distributing food aid shouting: "Social welfare food aid belongs to President Mnangagwa, let Nelson Chamisa have his own program."

The distributors threatened MDC Alliance supporters, and would only disburse the food to Mnangagwa supporters.

In January, the Government of Zimbabwe issued a domestic and international appeal for assistance to support the country through what is anticipated to be a severe drought year.

The Famine Early Warning System Network - FEWSnet - has predicted that the majority of the country will experience crisis level food insecurity through May 2019 and possibly beyond. This is largely due to the late / erratic rains, and the ongoing economic crisis.

The District Administrator for Zaka - DA Nyede - confirmed to Human Rights Watch that the incident in his ward occurred, and all food aid has been suspended pending investigation.

Source - Kubatana

Most Popular In 7 Days