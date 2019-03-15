Zimbabwe military receives rare praise

News / National

by Ndou Paul

The Zimbabwe military has received rare praise from a shadowy Investigative group Pachedu of its rescue mission in the Cyclone Ida hit Manicaland province.The current official death toll is at 98.Shadowy Investigative group Pachedu said, "This is the military that we all deserve. We salute you ZDF for the patriotic service albeit our misgivings. To forgive we can, but it is hard to forget. Let us join hands in mitigating the impact of the cyclone. Thank you Zimbabwe Defense Forces."The Acting Minister of Defence Retired Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri said they have called in all army engineers from across the country to help in the situation following a trail of destruction left by Cyclone Idai.He said they are also areas where the army has abandoned their vehicles and is going on foot in order to give urgent medical attention to affected families.Retired Air Chief Marshal Shiri he said the work of clearing roads is also still ongoing.Eighty-two people have so far been confirmed dead across the country, and a lot of infrastructure damaged in Chimanimani and Chipinge, following a trail of destruction left by Cyclone Idai in the country.Helicopter rescueHundreds of high school boys were evacuated by helicopter from a school buried by a mudslide. Survivors will be transported to Harare for medical checks and support. Two people, including a student, died in the landslide at St Charles Luwanga Seminary School.Zimbabwe National Army engineers have managed to create a detour along the Mutare-Chipinge highway to enable aid to pass and get to the victims.President Emmerson Mnangagwa returned home from the United Arab Emirates on Monday morning "to make sure he is involved directly with the national response by way of relief to victims of Cyclone Idai", the information ministry said.